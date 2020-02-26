COVINGTON — Twelve Newton County high school students have been named semi-finalists for the 2020 Governor’s Honors Program.
The GHP, open to all sophomores and juniors, is a free residential summer program for gifted or highly talented students who are passionate about the subject.
Students interested in attending must participate in a series of interviews and should be able to speak eloquently and in great detail about the subject they choose. They are students who desire to work with their subject outside of school and go above and beyond. Students may be nominated in Communicative Arts (ELA), all the Foreign Languages, Math, Science, Social Studies, Dance, Music, Theater, Visual Arts, Engineering and Agriscience.
According to Dr. Nikkita Warfield, NCSS director of secondary education, each school has a school level GHP coordinator.
“The coordinator informs teachers about the program and asks teachers to nominate students who are highly talented and qualified to meet the criteria of the program,” Warfield explained. “After the teachers provide the coordinators with student names, the coordinator meets with students to provide them with an overview of GHP and how the nomination process works. Additionally, the school-level GHP coordinator checks to ensure students meet the criteria. If the student meets the criteria, the coordinator informs the teacher and has the teacher complete the GHP nomination form. The teacher completes his or her portion as well as assists the student with filling in his/he nomination information (essays). After this process, each school has a school-level interview to select winners to compete in the district.”
She added, “The next layer of this rigorous process is the district level interviews. All identified students from each school compete in the district level interviews. If selected as district winners, the students’ names are submitted to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA). The students are next contacted by GOSA to complete a state application in efforts to be selected for state interviews. If selected, students become semi-finalist and then compete in state interviews. Students selected as finalists from state interviews will have the opportunity to participate in the GHP summer program.”
NCSS students who have successfully passed the school and district-level interviews and had their applications approved by GOSA to be named a semifinalist in the program are as follows:
- Lilliquin Farino, Alcovy High 10th grade, World Languages--French.
- Brennen Reilly, Alcovy High, NCCA STEM Institute, 11th grade, Mathematics.
- Hannah Gaston, Eastside High, 11th grade, Social Studies.
- Warth Haymore, Eastside High, 11th grade, World Languages--Latin.
- Cason Kauffmann, Eastside High, 11th grade, World Languages--Latin.
- Joyce Li, Eastside High, 11th grade, World Languages--Latin.
- Rafael Soria, Eastside High, 11th grade, Music--Woodwind: Flute.
- Matthew Walker, Eastside High, 10th grade, Communicative Arts.
- Brie Worton, Eastside High, Newton College & Career Academy, 10th grade, Visual Arts.
- Russell Danilchuk, Newton High, NCCA STEM Institute, 11th grade, Engineering--Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.
- Kyle Stoddard, Newton High, NCCA STEM Institute, 11th grade, Music--Brass: Tuba.
- Sean Ware, Newton High, 10th grade, Visual Arts.
