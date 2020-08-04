COVINGTON — The Newton County School System is conducting in-person registration for students entering the school system for the 2020-2021 school year.
All Newton County schools will be conducting in-person summer registration Aug. 7-17. Due to COVID-19 precautions, registration will be done by appointment only. A maximum of two individuals per registrant will be allowed in the registration area at a time. Please note that appropriate face coverings will be required to enter the registration area. You may use the registration email address for your school to set up appointments. The registration emails the registration packet can be found at the following link:
Summer registration dates and times are as follows:
Aug. 7
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 10
12 noon - 5 p.m.
Aug. 11
12 noon - 5 p.m.
Aug. 12
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 17
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 (Middle and Elementary Only)
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 19 (Elementary & High Only)
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 (Middle & High Only)
8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
12:30 pm. - 2:30 p.m.
