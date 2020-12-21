COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has announced the winners of the 2020 District Literacy Days Recitation, Drama, Read Aloud, and Ready Writing competitions.
System Recitation Contest Winners
NCSS Elementary and middle schools held poetry competitions at their schools and sent their grade level winners to participate in the district’s recitation contest. Competitors were judged on a number of criteria in the poetry recitation contest, including stage presence, articulation, interpretation, memory and accuracy, and difficulty of the piece.
• Jaylee Oats, kindergarten, Newton County Theme School, “Proud Wonderfully! Made Child”
• Brick Baker, first grade, Newton County Theme School, “Suzanna Socked Me”
• Eliana Hutchinson, second grad, Newton County Theme School, “I Wonder”
• Xander Wheeler, third grade, Live Oak Elementary, “Try, Try Again”
• Loghan Dudley, fourth grade, Middle Ridge Elementary, “Booker T. And W.E.B.”
• Briley Oller, fifth grade, Newton County Theme School, “The Unicorn”
• Maren Pointer, sixth grade, Newton County Theme School, “Highway to Happiness”
• Aubrey Norton, seventh grade, Cousins Middle, “Dear Santa”
• Naya Hatchett, eighth grade, Veterans Memorial Middle, “Real Me”
System Ready Writing Competition Winners
In the Ready Writing competition, school-level champions were given a writing prompt and one hour to complete their essays. Students are scored on a rubric of six traits: ideas and content; organization; voice; word choice; sentence fluency; and conventions.
• Grace Fowler, third grade, Newton County Theme School, “A Day with Walt Disney”
• Elijah Perry, fourth grade, Oak Hill Elementary, “If I Could Change the World”
• Ariel Shy, fifth grade, Middle Ridge Elementary, “My Most Memorable Day at Middle Ridge Elementary”
• Matthew Lynn, sixth grade, Cousins Middle, “Too Much TV”
• Emilee Beal, seventh grade, Indian Creek Middle, “Culture Studies Class”
• A’Leah Gibson, eighth grade, Liberty Middle, “Space Exploration”
System Read Aloud Winners
Students in kindergarten through second grade participated in the Read Aloud of Best Piece Contest in which students, with the teacher’s assistance, choose a piece from the student’s collected writings to read aloud to the judges. They were scored on topic, words, order, sentences and articulation.
• Wyatt Wood, kindergarten, Newton County Theme School, “My Hero”
• Harris Hawyer, first grade, Mansfield Elementary, “My Three Wishes”
• Aubree Parrish, second grade, Livingston Elementary, “If I Could Change the World by Helping Kids Have a Christmas to Remember”
System Drama Team Winners
The Liberty Middle School drama team took first place honors in the District competition with their performance of “The Magic Marker Mystery.” Cast members included Kanya Kossonou, Kaylee Ransom, Matthew Rush, Landon Boston, and Jheloni Burt.
Winners in all categories will now represent Newton County School System at the regional competition at Griffin RESA in February.
“The Literacy Days Competition provides students with the opportunity to perform and be recognized for their talents through the celebration of the arts,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “I am proud of each and every one of our participants as it takes a tremendous amount of talent and commitment to participate in this type of competition. They represented their schools very well.
“In addition to our poetry recitation, read aloud, and drama team winners, our district ready writing winners are also very talented. I know Newton County School System will be well represented at the Griffin RESA Regional Literacy Days Festival.”
For more information, contact Sherri Davis, director of Public Relations for Newton County Schools, at davis.sherri@newton.k12.ga.us.
