COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has announced the winners of the NCSS Elementary District Science and Engineering Fair. According to Christina Phyall, NCSS Elementary Curriculum & Instruction specialist, the district’s first place winners will represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia College and State University Science and Engineering Fair.
“Congratulations to each of our science fair winners,” said Dr. Penny Mosley, director of Elementary Schools for NCSS. “A lot of time and effort goes into researching and conducting science experiments for each project, so I commend the students for taking the time to participate. Our students conducted some very high caliber experiments so I know our first-place winners will represent Newton County School System well in the State Science Fair.”
The following is a list of Newton County School System Science Fair winners along with their project categories:
First Place Winners
Cooper Maxey, Live Oak Ele♦ mentary, Earth and Space Science (overall highest score in this category)
♦ Anthony Watson, Rocky Plains Elementary, Earth and Space Science
♦ Blakely McKelvey, Mansfield Elementary, Engineering (tied for first place in this category)
♦ Ameerah Spence, Live Oak Elementary, Engineering (tied for first place in this category)
♦ Esme Aycox, Mansfield Elementary, Life Science
♦ Emma Beam, East Newton Elementary, Life Science
♦ Rufus Bryant, Oak Hill Elementary, Life Science
♦ M’Kayla Solommon, South Salem Elementary, Life Science (overall highest score in this category)
♦ Journey Johnson, Oak Hill Elementary, Physical Science (overall highest score in this category)
♦ Audrey McGovern, Newton County Theme School, Physical Science
Second Place Winners
♦ Adilene Zintzun, South Salem Elementary, Earth and Space Science
“Congratulations to each and every one of our elementary science fair winners,” said Samantha Fuhrey, Superintendent of Newton County School System. “I’m very impressed with the complexity and variety of experiments the students conducted for their projects. I just know our first place winners will represent their schools and our district well in the state competition!”
