COVINGTON — The Newton County School System recently announced the winners of the NCSS 2019 District Science Fair.
All middle and high school students who earned first place awards will now move on to challenge students from Fayette, Henry, Griffin-Spalding, Butts, Pike, Lamar and Thomaston Upson county schools at Griffin RESA Regional Science & Engineering Fair on Feb. 6. (A small group of elementary students also participated in the district science fair to gain experience and exposure to the competition.)
“Congratulations to each of our science fair winners,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “I know that a lot of time and effort goes into researching and conducting science experiments for each project; I commend each of the students for taking the time to participate. I was very much impressed by the wide variety of projects on display at the science fair. Our students conducted some extremely high caliber experiments so I know our first place winners will represent Newton County School System well in the regional science fair.”
The following is a list of all Newton County School System Science Fair winners along with their project titles.
|Name
|School
|Grade
|Project Title
|Category
|Place
|Ava Ricci
|Fairview Elementary
|4
|You Should Not Have to "Carie" Your Teeth
|Life Science
|1st
|Aiden Walls
|Mansfield Elementary
|3
|Which Liquid is Best?
|Life Science
|1st
|Payton Tremblay
|South Salem Elementary
|4
|Hydrate Your Plants
|Life Science
|1st
|Josselin Zintzun
|South Salem Elementary
|5
|Erosion Revisited
|Earth Science
|1st
|Tristian Rascoe
|Live Oak Elementary
|5
|What Keeps Apples from Turning Brown?
|Physical Science
|1st
|Makayla Darnell
|Heard-Mixon Elementary
|5
|You Got Pain-I Got the Answer
|Physical Science
|1st
|Kaden O'Cain
|Heard-Mixon Elementary
|3
|Egg-stra Stained
|Physical Science
|1st
|Katie Williams
|Mansfield Elementary
|5
|Hydropower
|Engineering
|1st
|Kaylee Ransom
|Live Oak Elementary
|5
|Can Your Plants Grow with Other Liquids?
|Life Science
|2nd
|Elizabeth Mendez
|Livingston Elementary
|4
|Crazy Crystals
|Earth Science
|2nd
|Madeline Malone
|South Salem Elementary
|5
|Avoid Halitosis for the Holidays
|Physical Science
|2nd
|Rob Thompson
|East Newton Elementary
|5
|Payload Placement
|Engineering
|2nd
|Paul Farmer
|East Newton Elementary
|4
|The Capillary Effect
|Life Science
|3rd
|Markita Little & Kaynise Hawkins
|West Newton Elementary
|4
|Rocks
|Earth Science
|3rd
|Aliya Mason
|Fairview Elementary
|5
|Disappearing Act
|Physical Science
|3rd
|William Sharpe & Connor May
|Newton County Theme School
|5
|Which Bridge is Standing Up?
|Engineering
|3rd
|Brooke Ellington
|Newton County Theme School
|6
|Permanent or Not?
|Chemistry
|1st
|Megan McElhaney
|Newton County Theme School
|6
|Color's Effect on Temperature
|Chemistry
|1st
|Tucker Consuegra
|Newton County Theme School
|6
|What Type of Deer Bait Attracts the Most White-Tailed Deer?
|Animal Sciences
|1st
|Kenzie Thompson
|Newton County Theme School
|8
|Can Bees be Detectives?
|Animal Sciences
|1st
|Nathaniel Stafford
|Indian Creek Middle
|8
|Do Plants Respond More to Living or Nonliving Organisms?
|Plant Sciences
|1st
|Katheryn Wilber
|Newton County Theme School
|6
|Cover Your Cough
|Biomedical/Health
|1st
|Chloe Icenhour
|Newton County Theme School
|6
|Will Different Diets Affect Worm Casting Nutrients?
|Environmental
|1st
|Ava Middlebrooks
|Indian Creek Middle
|6
|Can You Blame the Supplies or the Bakers?
|Materials Science
|1st
|Christopher Camba
|Cousins Middle
|6
|How Does Current Affect LED Brightness?
|Engineering: Mechanics
|1st
|Brooklynn Wescott
|Indian Creek Middle
|8
|Does Candle Color Influence the Rate it Burns?
|Energy: Physical
|1st
|Megan Ellington
|Newton County Theme School
|8
|What's the Bright Idea?
|Physics/Astronomy
|1st
|Jayden Wilson
|Newton County Theme School
|6
|How Resistant are Some Types of Water to Electricity?
|Materials Science
|1st
|Nathaniel Ehret
|Newton County Theme School
|7
|What Type of Bat Will Make a Batted Ball Go the Farthest?
|Physics/Astronomy
|1
|Sanaa Tripp & Galia Pittman
|Clements Middle
|8
|Long Charger vs Short Charger
|Energy: Physical
|1st
|Yakari Bryant & Donquitas Brittain, Jr.
|Indian Creek Middle
|7
|Want to Make A Video Game? Here's How.
|Systems Software
|2nd
|Kayla Plummer
|Cousins Middle
|8
|Effects of Sodium Alginate and Spherification
|Chemistry
|2nd
|Tasha Sigrah
|Indian Creek Middle
|7
|Does Good Music Equal Good Grades?
|Behavioral/Social
|2nd
|Imari Humphrey & Kayla McKenzie
|Clements Middle
|8
|How Does Alka Seltzer Affect Your Body?
|Biomedical/Health
|2nd
|Ausar Dukes & Jeron Tucker, Jr.
|Clements Middle
|8
|Easy Water
|Environmental
|2nd
|Aubrey Norton
|Cousins Middle
|6
|How Much Preservatives are in Your Favorite French Fries?
|Biomedical/Health
|2nd
|Jordan Allen & Riley Rawls
|Indian Creek Middle
|7
|Name Brand vs Store Brand
|Behavioral/Social
|2nd
|Miranda Leslie, Grace Yi, & Ashlyn Hoy
|Indian Creek Middle
|8
|Does Color Have a Taste?
|Behavioral/Social
|2nd
|Grayson Carter & Joshua Stephenson
|Cousins Middle
|8
|What Makes a Good Aerodynamic Design?
|Physics/Astronomy
|2nd
|Kalyn Hansen
|Indian Creek Middle
|8
|What is Electrolysis and What Effect Does it Have on Metal Objects?
|Energy: Chemical
|3rd
|Jeslyn Cruz
|Clements Middle
|8
|Can You Light up a Bulb With Water?
|Energy: Chemical
|3rd
|Kiawah Greene
|Clements Middle
|7
|Eco Gel vs Wet Line Extreme Gel
|Materials Science
|3rd
|Kya Hinkson, Magina Cobbs, & Khyndall Lambert
|Clements Middle
|8
|Electrical: Conductivity
|Energy: Chemical
|3rd
|Lawson Witcher & Kashoua Xiong
|Cousins Middle
|8
|Rainbow Fire
|Energy: Chemical
|3rd
|Ariel Ray
|Veterans Memorial Middle
|7
|Plant Growth
|Life
|3rd
|April Hernandez & Daniela Fajardo
|Veterans Memorial Middle
|7
|Fruit and Mold
|Life
|3rd
|Jordan Lee-Davis
|Clements Middle
|8
|Shrinking Chip Bag
|Materials Science
|3rd
|Gabriel Williams & Jaelon Robson
|Clements Middle
|8
|Wind Energy Production
|Energy: Physical
|3rd
|Justin Dixon & Benjamin Lowe
|Liberty Middle
|7
|Can a Balloon Power a Water Bottle?
|Physics/Astronomy
|3rd
|Garnel Pierre
|Liberty Middle
|7
|Bottled Up Buoyancy
|Physics/Astronomy
|3rd
|Niya Mosley
|Clements Middle
|8
|Is it as Advertised?
|Materials Science
|3rd
|Joshua Gore, Keyundre Mapp, & Zakai Worrell
|Newton High
|10
|Ferro Fluid and Oil
|Chemistry
|1st
|Bailey Smith & Max Gomes
|Newton College & Career Academy
|10
|Connections in Learning: GA Student Assessment Correlations
|Mathematics
|1st
|Skye Nash & Osamudia Omoregbe
|Newton College & Career Academy
|11
|DNA Sequencing of Plants NAtive to Georgia
|Cellular/Molecular Biology
|1st
|Joana Godinez & Arriana Gross
|Newton High
|10
|Observation of Memory
|Behavioral/Social
|1st
|Hadjiat Olushesi, Star Baker, & Briyani Thompson
|Newton High
|10
|Burger Breakdownl
|Environmental
|1st
|Natalia Sanchez & Gabriela Sanchez
|Newton College & Career Academy
|11, 10
|Feeding Red Worms: Type of Organic Waste Worms Compost Quickest
|Earth/Environmental Science
|1st
|Abigail Caceres & Jade Cofer
|Newton College & Career Academy
|11
|Does the Concentration of Carbohydrates Affect Antibiotic Resistance?
|Microbiology
|1st
|Briana Francis
|Newton College & Career Academy
|10
|Exploring DNA Damage: Effects of Types of Sunscreen
|Microbiology
|1st
|Jamaree Brown & Tatom Curtis
|Newton College & Career Academy
|10
|E. Coli vs Controlled UV Light
|Microbiology
|1st
|Sydney Meeler
|Eastside High
|12
|Biological Pathways in DNA Reparation & Cancerous Division
|Microbiology
|1st
|Victoria Bailey & Caiden Newman
|Eastside High
|11
|In Living Color: Varying Wavelenghts of Light/Circadian Rhythms
|Biomed/Health
|1st
|Kellie Reynolds
|Eastside High
|10
|Contrast Sensitivity in Relation to Light Intensity/Peripheral Vision
|Biomed/Health
|1st
|Abigail Sugg
|Newton College & Career Academy
|11
|Bleak to Bright
|Engineering Mechanics
|1st
|Samuel Lent & Riley Poynter
|Newton College & Career Academy
|10
|Sound Proofing with Recyclable Materials
|Materials Science
|1st
|Christian Van Nipper
|Newton College & Career Academy
|11
|Blast Off!
|Physics/Astronomy
|1st
|Taylor Armstrong, Anthony Wilson, and Anthony Stewart
|Newton High
|10
|Investigating our Surroundings
|Behavioral/Social
|2nd
|Jacqueline Munoz & Tyshanna Jones
|Newton High
|10
|Correlation Between Eggs and a Cupcake's Height
|Materials Science
|2nd
|Taylor Loyd, Lexi Cook, & Ethan Hernandez
|Newton High
|10
|Differentiating Color
|Behavioral/Social
|3rd
