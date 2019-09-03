COVINGTON — The Newton County School System administration has asked for parent and stakeholder input for deciding the 2020-21 school year calendar.
A survey of two options is available on the NCSS website.
Options are as followed:
Option 1
- First Day of School = Aug. 3, 2020
- Fall Break = five days Oct. 12-16
- Thanksgiving Break = five days Nov. 23-27
- Holiday Break = 9 school days Dec. 21-31
- Mid-Winter Break = three days Feb. 12, 15-16
- Spring Break = five days April 5-9
- Last Day of School = May 25, 2021
Option one accounts for 88 school days in the first semester and 92 in the second.
Option 2
- First Day of School = Aug. 6, 2020
- Fall Break = five days Oct. 12-16
- Thanksgiving Break = five days Nov. 23-27
- Holiday Break = 9 school days Dec. 21-31
- Mid-Winter Break = three days Feb. 12, 15-16
- Spring Break = five days April 5-9
- Last Day of School = May 28, 2021
Option two accounts for 90 school days in the first and second semester.
A mock up of each calendar is available for download at newtoncountyschools.org before completing the survey.
The survey will end Friday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.