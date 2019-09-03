NCSS creates survey for 2019-20 school calendar

(Special Photo)

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System administration has asked for parent and stakeholder input for deciding the 2020-21 school year calendar.

A survey of two options is available on the NCSS website.

Options are as followed:

Option 1

  • First Day of School = Aug. 3, 2020
  • Fall Break = five days Oct. 12-16
  • Thanksgiving Break = five days Nov. 23-27
  • Holiday Break = 9 school days Dec. 21-31
  • Mid-Winter Break = three days Feb. 12, 15-16
  • Spring Break = five days April 5-9
  • Last Day of School = May 25, 2021

Option one accounts for 88 school days in the first semester and 92 in the second. 

Option 2

  • First Day of School = Aug. 6, 2020
  • Fall Break = five days Oct. 12-16
  • Thanksgiving Break = five days Nov. 23-27
  • Holiday Break = 9 school days Dec. 21-31
  • Mid-Winter Break = three days Feb. 12, 15-16
  • Spring Break = five days April 5-9
  • Last Day of School = May 28, 2021

Option two accounts for 90 school days in the first and second semester.

A mock up of each calendar is available for download at  newtoncountyschools.org before completing the survey.

The survey will end Friday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.

Tags

Covington native and proud Valdosta State alumna, Hunter has previously worked with The Covington News and Valdosta Daily Times. She started working for Rockdale/Newton Citizen in June 2018.

Stay Informed