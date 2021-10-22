COVINGTON — Newton County School System’s (NCSS) four-year, cohort graduation rates continued to best the state rate in 2021, according to the Georgia Department of Education. In addition, all three high schools — Alcovy, Eastside, and Newton — also topped the state.
The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate defines the cohort based on when a student first becomes a freshman. The rate is calculated using the number of students who graduate within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers.
“I am incredibly proud of our students, staff, and school leaders for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to realizing our school system vision that all students will be well-rounded and prepared for the future,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “We have worked diligently to equip our students for life beyond high school and while we will not be satisfied until 100 percent of our seniors graduate, our continuous improvement journey is demonstrated by our district surpassing the state’s graduation rate year after year.”
Fuhrey added, “I’d like to thank our students’ families for their involvement in their children’s education; we know that family engagement is critical to student success.”
For more information on graduation rate, contact Dr. Allison Jordan, NCSS director of Research, Evaluation, and Accountability at jordan.allison@newton.k12.ga.us.
