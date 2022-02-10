...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
westerly at 5-10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey announced Wednesday that the district will lift the mask mandate implemented at the beginning of the second semester. Although masks will not be required, they will be highly recommended for both students and staff.
“It was stated, at the time the mandate was instituted, that it would be temporary and correlate directly to our community conditions,” said Fuhrey. “After continuous review of the COVID-19 data and consulting with our local medical professionals, beginning Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, masks will be highly recommended — but not required — for all students and staff.”
“While we are loosening our mask requirement, it continues to be important that students and staff wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, and watch their distance as an integral part of our layered prevention strategy,” said Fuhrey.
Although the school system has seen a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, Fuhrey warned that the mask mandate could come back if numbers shoot back up.
“We must all continue to remain diligent in practicing the available safety precautions to help reduce the spread of the virus,” she said. “So please understand, if our community’s COVID-19 cases increase again, we will be forced to reinstitute the mask mandate.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
