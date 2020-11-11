COVINGTON — According to data released by the Georgia Department of Education, Newton County School System’s four-year, all-time high, cohort graduation rates increased across the board at all schools and the district in 2020. All schools and the district outperformed the state graduation rate in 2020.
The school system's overall 2020 graduation rate entered the 90% range for the first time, and Newton High School's graduation rate increased to 91%.
The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate defines the cohort based on when a student first becomes a freshman. The rate is calculated using the number of students who graduate within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers.
Graduation rates for schools in the Newton School System for 2020 are as follows:
Graduation rates for the schools, district, and state, are listed below:
Alcovy High School — 89%, up from 85% in 2019
Eastside High School — 89%, up from 87% in 2019
Newton High School — 91%, up from 88% in 2019
Newton School System — 90%, up from 87% in 2019
"Congratulations to our students, parents, teachers, and leaders for their hard work,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “It is exciting to reach the 90% mark for the first time since the Georgia Department of Education began collecting cohort graduation data. I am proud of the continued efforts of our high school team to ensure our students achieve this very significant milestone. I am so pleased that all three of our high schools have surpassed their respective 2019 graduation rates and continue to outpace the state. I would like to offer a special note of congratulations to the Newton High School team as their students achieved a graduation rate of 91%, which their highest graduation rate yet. I am also thrilled that Alcovy High School’s graduation rate improved by four points to its highest graduation rate in the last six years. And not to be outdone, congratulations to the Eastside High School team for posting a two point gain! Each of our schools deserves to be commended for their work in ensuring that all students graduate and are well-rounded and prepared for the future. We are dedicated to reaching our goal of 100 percent of Newton County School System students graduating within four years, and we will not be fully satisfied until we reach that goal."
