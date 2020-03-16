COVINGTON -- As a result of the recent confirmation of a COVID-19 diagnosis in the school system, all Newton County Schools will be closed for at least 10 school days.
At this time, the projected reopen date is tentatively scheduled for Monday, March 30.
“District officials will reevaluate school status on Thursday, March 26 and notify parents if the need arises to remain closed for additional days,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools.
During this time-period, the Newton County Board of Education building, located at 2109 Newton Drive NE, Covington, Georgia, will be closed to the general public; however, some personnel will continue to work to ensure the daily business of the school system continues. Stakeholders may reach central office employees via phone and email during this time.
“All schools are posting instructional learning information and opportunities on their school websites and social media sites so please have your children check them daily for updates. If you have questions or need support please contact your school principal or child’s teachers by email,” said Fuhrey. “We have also created a section on our school system website that is dedicated to COVID-19 information. It may be access through our homepage at www.newtoncountyschools.org. Principal email addresses are posted in this special section. We will continually add updates so be sure to check back often.”
Fuhrey added, “Should new information become available that directly impacts our students and employees we will communicate that information through School Messenger calls and on our website and social media channels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.