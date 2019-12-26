COVINGTON — The Newton County School System is reviewing materials for an upcoming middle and high school language arts textbook adoption and would like stakeholder input.
Parents and teachers may visit the links below to review materials from publishers under consideration—Perfection Learning, McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Bedford, Freeman, & Worth, Houghton, Mifflin, Harcourt and W.W. Norton & Company.
Materials from these publishers may also be viewed at each of the middle and high schools and at the Newton County School System Board Office, during normal business hours.
After reviewing the language arts materials under consideration, the Newton County School System asks parents and teachers to take a brief survey at the designated link below.
Any questions or concerns about the language arts textbook adoption for grades sixth through twelfth should be directed to Ms. Kimberly Cole, at cole.kimberly@newton.k12.ga.us.
Please note that the survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Parents and teachers may access the survey at:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=ch_yIvfg-0SqZZslx4tNz7PblvpzFe1Ln6HAdsFKF-1UME9CM1NDOFo4OEhYQ05LMlY4TTZPM1VJMS4u
or at www.newtoncountyschools.org.