COVINGTON —Newton County School System students and staff have once again stepped up to the plate to help the local community by collecting food for those less fortunate. During the school system’s annual Can-A-Thon, a total of 18,556 items of food were collected.
“I am very proud of the hard work of everyone at the sites that participated in the 2019 NCSS Fall Can-A-Thon,” said NCSS School Social Worker, George Hutchinson, who coordinates the district’s annual canned food drive. “Our students, faculty and staff collected over 18,500 items this year. These items will be of tremendous benefit to our local food pantries in meeting the needs of our community in the coming year. I am very impressed at the generosity of school system’s students and staff.”
The Newton County Board of Education Central Office staff led the way this year, collecting over 3,400 cans for the food drive. Mansfield Elementary was the top school this year, collecting 3,157 cans.
Other schools collecting over 1,000 cans included Flint Hill Elementary (1,566), Oak Hill Elementary (1,975), Newton County Theme School (1,688) and Cousins Middle School (1,058).
“The NCSS Can-A-Thon was such a great success because it was a team effort involving all of our students and employees,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “When you look at the numbers and see how much food was collected it’s absolutely amazing—18,556 cans of food! And every single can will stay right here in Newton County to help residents in our community. Through their efforts, the students and employees of our school system have helped put food on the table for so many families in our community who are in need. Words cannot begin to describe how proud I am of their tremendous support of the NCSS Can-A-Thon.”
Schools and offices participating in the NCSS Can-A-Thon collected the following amounts:
| Location
|Number of cans collected
|East Newton Elementary
|585
|Fairview Elementary
|279
|Flint Hill Elementary
|1,566
|Heard-Mixon Elementary
|180
|Live Oak Elementary
|625
|Livingston Elementary
|625
|Oak Hill Elementary
|1,975
|Mansfield Elementary
|3,157
|Middle Ridge Elementary
|1,688
|Newton County Theme
|90
|Porterdale Elementary
|259
|Rocky Plains Elementary
|320
|South Salem Elementary
|409
|West Newton Elementary
|900
|Clements Middle
|796
|Indian Creek Middle
|60
|Veterans Memorial Middle
|530
|Alcovy High
|134
|Newton High
|298
|Newton College & Career Academy
|79
|Board of Education-Central Office
|3,423
|TOTAL
|18,556