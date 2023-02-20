Porterdale Drama Team(1).jpg

The Porterdale Elementary School drama team earned first place honors with their performance of, “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters.” Drama team members are (not in order) Lamarion Battle, Anayi Burney, Skylar Hamerter, Torin Petty, Preston Moses, Cali Clemments, Lewis Meeks, Amir Abong, Alivia Winter, Jamir Boyd and Faley Slaven.

 Special Photo

Newton County School System (NCSS) students earned numerous awards at the recent Griffin RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) 2023 Regional Literacy Days Poetry Recitation, Ready Writing, and Drama Competition. Overall, 25 students brought home awards.

In the poetry recitation contests, competitors were judged on a number of criteria, including stage presence, articulation, interpretation, memory and accuracy, and difficulty of the piece. Tiana Watley of Clements Middle School won first place honors in the seventh-grade contest and Maren Poynter of the Newton County Theme School earned the third-place award in the eighth-grade competition.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos