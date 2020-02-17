COVINGTON —Newton County School System students won big at the recent Griffin RESA Regional Science Fair, as thirty students brought home awards from the competition. NCSS students competed against fellow students from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.
“I am so impressed but definitely not surprised by how successful our students were at the Regional Science Fair,” added Fuhrey. “I know for a fact and have said for years, that Newton County is home to some of the most academically gifted students in the state. Our students continually prove in competitions such as the Regional Science Fair that they can compete with and out-perform the very best students the state of Georgia has to offer. I am so proud of each and every one of our students and wish those moving on to the state and competition the very best of luck. I know they will represent their schools and our school system well!”
The following is a list of all Newton County School System Regional Science Fair winners. All first place winners will move on to compete at the 2020 Georgia Science and Engineering Fair in Athens, Georgia on March 26-28, 2020.
|STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|AWARD
|GRADE
|PROJECT
|JUNIOR DIVISION (MIDDLE SCHOOL)
|Christopher Camba
|Cousins
|2nd Place
|6
|How Does Current Affect LED Brightness?
|Tucker Consuegra
|Newton County Theme School
|2nd Place
|6
|Deer Bait and Attraction of White-tailed Deer
|Megan Ellington
|Newton County Theme School
|2nd Place
|8
|What's the Bright Idea? (Bulb Wattage)
|Chloe Icenhour
|Newton County Theme School
|2nd Place
|6
|Diet and Worm Casting Nutrients
|Nathaniel Stafford
|Indian Creek
|2nd Place
|8
|Do Plants Respond More to Living or Non-living Organisms?
|Kenzie Thompson
|Newton County Theme School
|2nd Place
|8
|Can Bees Be Detectives?
|Brooklynn Wescott
Indian Creek
|2nd Place
|8
|Does Candle Color Influence Burn Rate?
|Brooke Ellington
|Newton County Theme School
|3rd Place
|6
|Permanent or Not? (removal of ink stains)
|Katheryn Wilber
|Newton County Theme School
|3rd Place
|6
|Cover Your Cough (limiting spread of bacteria)
|SENIOR DIVISION (HIGH SCHOOL)
|Abigail Caceres & Jade Cofer
|Newton College & Career Academy
|1st Place
|11
|Sugar and Bacteria--Antibiotic Resistance
|Sydney Meeler
|Eastside
|1st Place
|12
|Ethylene Oxide's Impact on DNA Reparation & Cancerous Division
|Sky Nash & Osamudia Omoregbe
|Newton College & Career Academy
|1st Place
|11
|DNA Sequencing of Plants Native to Georgia
|Kellie Reynolds
|Eastside
|1st Place
|10
|Contrast Sensitivity and Peripheral Vision
|Jamaree Brown & Tatom Curtis
|Newton College & Career Academy
|2nd Place
|10
|E Coli vs Controlled Light
|Brianna Francis
|Newton College & Career Academy
|2nd Place
|10
|Which SPF of Sunscreen Protects the Best?
|Van Nipper
|Newton College & Career Academy
|2nd Place
|11
|Blast Off! (Rocketry)
|Abigail Sugg
|Newton College & Career Academy
|2nd Place
|11
|Bleak to Bright (photography light/resolution)
|Star Baker, Hadijat Olushesi, & Briyana Thompson
|Newton
|3rd Place
|10
|Burger Breakdown (vegetable burger study)
|Joshua Gore, Keyundre Mapp, & Zakai Worrell
|Newton
|3rd Place
|10
|Ferro Fluid and Oil
|Samuel Lent & Riley Poynter
|Newton College & Career Academy
|3rd Place
|10
|Sound Proofing with Recyclable Materials
|Gabriela Sanchez & Natalia Sanchez
|Newton College & Career Academy
|3rd Place
|10, 11
|Feeding Red Worms
