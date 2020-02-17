Science 2020 Fair NCSS

COVINGTON —Newton County School System students won big at the recent Griffin RESA Regional Science Fair, as thirty students brought home awards from the competition. NCSS students competed against fellow students from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.

“I am so impressed but definitely not surprised by how successful our students were at the Regional Science Fair,” added Fuhrey. “I know for a fact and have said for years, that Newton County is home to some of the most academically gifted students in the state. Our students continually prove in competitions such as the Regional Science Fair that they can compete with and out-perform the very best students the state of Georgia has to offer. I am so proud of each and every one of our students and wish those moving on to the state and competition the very best of luck. I know they will represent their schools and our school system well!”

The following is a list of all Newton County School System Regional Science Fair winners. All first place winners will move on to compete at the 2020 Georgia Science and Engineering Fair in Athens, Georgia on March 26-28, 2020.

2020 Regional Science Fair Results
STUDENT SCHOOL  AWARD  GRADE  PROJECT 
 JUNIOR DIVISION (MIDDLE SCHOOL)
 Christopher Camba Cousins  2nd Place   How Does Current Affect LED Brightness? 
 Tucker Consuegra Newton County Theme School  2nd Place   Deer Bait and Attraction of White-tailed Deer
 Megan Ellington Newton County Theme School  2nd Place   What's the Bright Idea? (Bulb Wattage) 
 Chloe Icenhour Newton County Theme School  2nd Place   Diet and Worm Casting Nutrients 
 Nathaniel Stafford Indian Creek  2nd Place   Do Plants Respond More to Living or Non-living Organisms? 
 Kenzie Thompson Newton County Theme School  2nd Place   Can Bees Be Detectives? 
 Brooklynn Wescott 
Indian Creek 		 2nd Place   Does Candle Color Influence Burn Rate? 
 Brooke Ellington Newton County Theme School  3rd Place   Permanent or Not? (removal of ink stains) 
 Katheryn Wilber Newton County Theme School  3rd Place   Cover  Your Cough (limiting spread of bacteria) 
 SENIOR DIVISION (HIGH SCHOOL)
 Abigail Caceres & Jade Cofer Newton College & Career Academy  1st Place  11  Sugar and Bacteria--Antibiotic Resistance 
 Sydney Meeler Eastside  1st Place  12  Ethylene Oxide's Impact on DNA Reparation & Cancerous Division 
 Sky Nash & Osamudia Omoregbe Newton College & Career Academy  1st Place  11  DNA Sequencing of Plants Native to Georgia 
 Kellie Reynolds Eastside  1st Place  10  Contrast Sensitivity and Peripheral Vision 
 Jamaree Brown & Tatom Curtis Newton College & Career Academy  2nd Place  10  E Coli vs Controlled Light 
 Brianna Francis Newton College & Career Academy   2nd Place 10  Which SPF of Sunscreen Protects the Best? 
 Van Nipper Newton College & Career Academy  2nd Place  11  Blast Off! (Rocketry) 
 Abigail Sugg Newton College & Career Academy  2nd Place  11  Bleak to Bright (photography light/resolution) 
 Star Baker, Hadijat Olushesi, & Briyana Thompson Newton  3rd Place  10  Burger Breakdown (vegetable burger study) 
 Joshua Gore, Keyundre Mapp, & Zakai Worrell Newton  3rd Place  10  Ferro Fluid and Oil 
 Samuel Lent & Riley Poynter Newton College & Career Academy  3rd Place  10  Sound Proofing with Recyclable Materials 
 Gabriela Sanchez & Natalia Sanchez Newton College & Career Academy  3rd Place  10, 11  Feeding Red Worms 

