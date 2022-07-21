294222819_142542751732605_3534208547982205387_n.jpg

Derrick Barnes and Sherri Partee, who make up the Newton County School System Public Relations Department, recently brought home 25 national awards from the Publications and Digital Medial Excellence Awards program.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System Public Relations Department, comprised of Sherri Partee and Derrick Barnes, won 25 national awards in the recent 2022 Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards sponsored by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Overall, the PR department won a total of nine awards of excellence, twelve awards of merit, and four honorable mentions. The NCSS PR department earned Awards of Excellence for a wide variety of submissions, including branding and imaging, electronic newsletters, writing, marketing, and videos. Every publication submitted by the NCSS PR department earned a national award this year.

‘We are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition from the National School Public Relations Association,” said Partee, NCSS director of Public Relations. “Our small department of two is responsible for providing public relations support for all of our schools and the various district departments. That keeps us very busy over the course of the school year. Whether it is writing news articles about students and staff, telling stories through videos, or creating branding and marketing campaigns for our departments and district, we strive to ensure our various stakeholders remain informed of important news regarding our NCSS.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos