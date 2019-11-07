CONYERS - Residents in the area of Broad and Spring streets in the Milstead community have been evacuated from their homes while the Rockdale County Sheriff’s SWAT team and negotiators talk with a “person of interest” in a double shooting that occurred earlier today in the area, according to Public Information Officer Lee Thomas.
At approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon, deputies responded to a person shot call in the area of Broad and Spring streets. When they arrived they located two shooting victims. The extent of their injuries have not been released.
Witnesses were able to identify a person of interest. A joint search between the Sheriff’s Office and the Conyers Police Department located the person of interest in a house in close proximity to the incident location.
SWAT and negotiators are on the scene and are in contact with the person of interest. The scene remains active and some residents were evacuated from their homes and relocated to a safe area.
The Citizen will provide more information once it becomes available.