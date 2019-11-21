COVINGTON — With apologies to Robert Frost, good fences don’t always make good neighbors.
That’s the conclusion that could be drawn from a zoning appeal heard by the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night over a fence installed in the Trotter’s Walk subdivision that neighbors said was too tall and an eyesore.
Covington attorney David Ozburn, who represents Donna Yopp Paul, the owner of the fence, told commissioners his client was misinformed by the county’s Department of Development Services when she inquired about a privacy fence she planned to install along one side of her front yard. Development Services Director Judy Johnson acknowledged that Paul was given the height allowed under development regulations — 6 feet; however, under zoning regulations, Johnson said Paul should have been told that a fence along the side boundary of a front yard could be no more than 4 feet tall.
The case highlights an issue Johnson discussed with commissioners in a work session prior to Tuesday night’s meeting. Johnson said that the county has a number of conflicting development and zoning regulations that she and her staff are working to clean up and make consistent.
That effort, however, didn’t come in time to help resolve the complaint neighbors filed about the 6-foot fence Paul had installed along the western property line of her lot. Paul appealed the 4-foot requirement to the Board of Zoning Appeals in September, and the board denied her appeal. Paul appealed again Tuesday night before the Board of Commissioners.
“I’m not even sure it’s disputed that this is the county’s fault,” Ozburn told commissioners, adding that Paul had had a survey done and had gone through the proper channels to ensure that the fence met county regulations. “She has really been let down every step of this process,” he said.
Ozburn said only a small portion of Paul’s privacy fence exceeded the 4-foot height limit, and she should not be held responsible for the portion not in compliance.
However, neighbors in the subdivision said that the height of the fence is only part of the issue — they want the fence that extends along the side of Paul’s front yard removed entirely, even though zoning regulations allow a 4-foot-tall fence.
Suzanne Temple, whose lot is separated from Paul’s by the fence in question, told commissioners she feared that the fence — at any height — would decrease her property value.
“I don’t like the fence, even if you drop it down to the 4-foot like it’s supposed to be,” she said.
Temple also said she had called law enforcement about some pink paint that had been put on her side of Paul’s fence, saying that she thought it might be an incident of vandalism and she didn’t want to be blamed for it. She said Paul admitted to the deputy that she had put the paint on the fence. “She said she did it, and she was trying to decide if she was going to paint the fence for breast cancer survivors — on my side,” said Temple.
Temple said the dispute goes back to when she had her backyard privacy fence replaced. At that time there was an issue over whether some of her fence boards were on Paul’s property. “We haven’t talked since,” she said.
During discussion of the issue, Paul told commissioners that the pink paint was put on the backyard fence to mark portions that were going to be taken down. She also said the offending fence was installed to keep her neighbor from blowing grass clippings and mulch from his mower onto her property, killing her grass and dirtying her car.
Paul said if she were ordered to shorten the fence to 4 feet along the front yard, she would do the work herself. She said she’s already spent $1,750 on the fence, and she wouldn't spend any more.
“It will not be straight and even,” she said, explaining that she would take down each board, cut it to 4 feet and re-install it.
At the close of discussion Tuesday night, commissioners took a five-minute recess before returning and denying Paul’s appeal to keep the fence at 6 feet.
And so, on Wednesday, Paul shortened each fence board and re-installed it, leaving a jagged line across the top of the fence but making sure that no board exceeds 4 feet.