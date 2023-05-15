Following is a list of the significant deficiencies and material weaknesses found in an audit of Nelson Heights Community Services Inc. by the firm of Sanz Virtual Enterprise LLC:
Material Weaknesses
♦ Lack of adequate W-9 records — all vendors and independent contractors are to be required to provide a fully completed and signed form W-9 to be filed in the organization’s clerical files.
♦ Lack of basic adequate vendor invoices — all vendors, contractors, and payees in general, must submit a fully completed invoice for payment processing; all vendor invoices are to be filed in the organization’s clerical files.
♦ Lack of adequate I-9 records — a fully completed and signed form I-9 is required for all staff employees, both full-time and part-time.
♦ Lack of basic separation of duties — Invoices and timesheets need to be approved by a manager and checks written and issued by the president or chairman of the organization.
♦ Lack of basic adequate sales/revenue invoices — an invoice needs to be submitted by the organization to all tenants and/or others doing business with the organization for all rentals and other miscellaneous
charges resulting in income and receipts to the organization. All customer invoices are to be filed with copy of receipt memo or stub.
♦ Lack of adequate rental lease agreements for tenants — a lease agreement is required for all rental agreements between the organization and its tenants clearly defining the lease payment, parties involved, due dates, and duration of the lease.
♦ Lack of adequate Grant/Funding Agreement — obtain a grant/funding agreement from the County (Newton County) stipulating amounts to be received and how, when, what, why, where, and who should be spending the grant/funding from the county.
According to the auditors, “The material deficiencies above create a material likelihood for material misstatements, fraud, or errors to occur in the financial statements if not rectified.”
Significant Deficiencies
D♦ uplicate check numbers and checks not written in sequence — all checks are to be written in sequence with each check having its own unique check number; duplicate check numbers should be avoided.
♦ Inadequate check payment records — a copy of each check issued needs to be attached to its corresponding invoice and/or timesheet; and filed in the organization’s clerical files; or, electronically scanned into a virtual file.
♦ Inadequate independent contractor tax filing — a 1099 self-employment income form needs to be filed with the IRS annually for all payments over $600 made to independent contractors.
♦ Inadequate vehicle operation log records — log records and liability waivers are recommended for operations of all vehicles assigned to the Organization.
♦ Lack of very basic standard operating procedures (SOP) — It is recommended that management drafts a basic printed set of standard operating procedures (SOP) to cover safety, governance, and day-to-day operations to be distributed to all staff, personnel, and management within the organization.
According to the auditors, “The significant deficiencies above create a significant likelihood for significant misstatements, fraud, or errors to occur in the financial statements if not rectified.”
