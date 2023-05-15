Nelson Heights.JPG

Programming at the Nelson Heights Community Center is provided by the non-profit Nelson Heights Community Services Inc. An appropriation for the organization has been put on hold due to audit deficiencies.

 File Photo

COVINGTON — Nelson Heights Community Services Inc. has until mid-June to satisfy deficiencies with its audit in order to receive funding from Newton County this fiscal year.

The non-profit organization, which provides after-school and other programming for youngsters in the Nelson Heights community, was appropriated $38,800 in the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget. However, problems that surfaced in a three-year audit of the organization — for the years 2017 to 2021 — put the appropriation on hold.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

