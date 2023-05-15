Programming at the Nelson Heights Community Center is provided by the non-profit Nelson Heights Community Services Inc. An appropriation for the organization has been put on hold due to audit deficiencies.
COVINGTON — Nelson Heights Community Services Inc. has until mid-June to satisfy deficiencies with its audit in order to receive funding from Newton County this fiscal year.
The non-profit organization, which provides after-school and other programming for youngsters in the Nelson Heights community, was appropriated $38,800 in the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget. However, problems that surfaced in a three-year audit of the organization — for the years 2017 to 2021 — put the appropriation on hold.
The audit is a new requirement mandated by the Board of Commissioners during last year’s budget process. The board voted to require each organization that receives appropriations from the county to provide a three-year audit. All but two of the non-profit groups receiving county funding are quasi-government organizations and are routinely audited; only Washington Street Community Center and Nelson Heights Community Services did not have regular audits.
In August, the board voted unanimously to fund the audits for those two organizations. The audit for Washington Street Community Center cost $12,000, and the audit for Nelson Heights Community Services cost $15,000.
The Nelson Heights audit revealed a number of red flags for commissioners, who voted April 18 to delay the organization’s appropriations until concerns in the audit could be cleared up. At the suggestion of District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan, the board agreed to pay for utilities, phone, internet and other costs necessary for the operation of the building for 60 days, allowing time for the audit issues to be resolved.
The Nelson Heights Community Center building is owned by the county and leased by Nelson Heights Community Services at no charge.
“The building itself and some of the programs have a value to the county, so I don’t think it’s in our best interest to close it down,” said Cowan.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson and his family members have been heavily involved in the operation of Nelson Heights Community Services since it was formed in 2008. Henderson has previously served as chief executive officer of the organization. His son, Anthony Henderson, who is a member of the Covington City Council, currently serves as CEO and secretary, while J.C. Henderson’s wife Sandy is listed as the chief financial officer.
At the April 18 BOC meeting, Commissioner Henderson objected to the county audit requirement, noting that Washington Street Community Center and Nelson Heights are the only two organizations that were audited by the county that “serve people of color.” Henderson also claimed that the audit was designed to scrutinize his involvement in the Nelson Heights Community Center.
“Now all of a sudden they are acting like we stole something, and we haven’t stole a cent!” he said.
Anthony Henderson told commissioners he would work to satisfy the deficiencies listed in the audit report.
“Bascially I felt like we had a lot of that covered through our tax accountant,” Anthony Henderson said. “But it looks like we will have to do a little bit above that. Right now we are trying to work with our tax accountant to get the insufficient forms that they say may be missing.”
