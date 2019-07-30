CONYERS — The second of two public hearings on Rockdale County’s proposed 2019 millage rate had Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. responding to some comments and several speakers asking that he hold his remarks until the end of the meeting.
Rockdale is proposing to keep the 2019 property tax millage rate at 20.19 mills, the same millage rate it has had since 2015. Due to property values increasing in the county, keeping the current rate the same will mean an actual increase in property taxes by 7.14%, or an increase of 1.345 mills.
Rockdale County is one of two counties in the state with a Homestead Option Sales Tax. Under the HOST, voters agreed to an additional 1% sales tax for most retail purchases in exchange for the county providing a homestead exemption on residential properties. This year the HOST is 70%, the same percentage as last year.
The first public hearing was held the morning of July 23 and the second that evening. At the first hearing, several speakers asked how the increase in taxes would be spent.
At the second hearing, Finance Director Roselyn Mill explained that the tax revenue from the proposed 2019 millage rate is used to fund the current 2019 budget, which was approved in December 2018.
Miller also explained why the recommendation was to keep the HOST at 70%.
“It (The percentage) is decided by the amount of revenue we receive from HOST,” said Miller. “So if we’re not shopping local, then we don’t have enough to provide an exemption. What we’ve received provides a 70% exemption, plus money for our capital purchases, such as the new fire truck.”
John Bickford asked what the county did with the increased tax revenue it received last year and what was it going to do with the increased tax revenue this year.
Nesbitt has the option to respond to speakers and he chose to do so. He said the tax revenue from last year helped pay for one of the two new fire trucks the county purchased, as well as replacing Sheriff’s Office vehicles and radios. He noted that the county has also hired new firefighters and purchased the equipment they need.
Nesbitt said they are also working on pay adjustments for employees in order to keep employees they have trained from going to other counties that offer better pay.
Finally, Nesbitt said the heavy rains in April illustrated that aging pipes and culverts are causing problems around the county with stormwater runoff, and replacing and repairing them is going to be a major cost for the county this year.
Larry Cox noted that HOST was reduced two years ago from 82% to 70% because of the drop in sales tax from the recent recession. He questioned why HOST is remaining at 70% with the economy improving. Cox said he had spoken with members of the SPLOST Oversight Committee and was told SPLOST is seeing record collections, and that HOST should be seeing them, too, since both 1-percent taxes are collected at the same time.
Nesbitt started to respond, saying that he wanted to provide the correct information, but Cox stated he would prefer to be allowed his allotted time to speak, and that the chairman had time at the end of the hearing to refute what he said. Nesbitt agreed.
Cox finished his remarks by recommending the commission approve the rollback rate, which would keep property taxes at the same valuation as in 2018 and would reduce the millage rate to 18.845 mills. The county would receive approximately the same amount of tax revenue it received in 2018.
Steve Macke said he would like to see “some stewardship” in the handling of county funds. Macke claimed the costs of the public safety radio system the county is using are outrageous and that money could be better used for public safety salaries.
Nesbitt replied that the county tried to provide the best technology not only for public safety employees, but also for citizens to ensure their calls to 911 are not dropped or put on hold.
Another citizen noted that DeKalb County, which also uses the HOST tax, just rolled back their mid-year budget millage rate, saving their taxpayers money, and asked that the Rockdale look at doing the same.
John Bowers noted that the county has not mentioned that it can adopt the rollback rate.
“You do have the option of doing a rollback rate,” he said. “Keeping a static budget and therefore as property owners our taxes will not go up, yet we will continue to get the government services that we got this past year.”
During commission comments at the end of the hearing, Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said she was also interested in the DeKalb rollback, so she checked into it.
“One of the big differences in DeKalb and Rockdale counties is the fact that they have almost a billion dollars in reserve,” she said. “This year, one of our priorities was to set our budget and our priorities so we didn’t have to use our reserves to balance our budget. That’s one of the things that we have accomplished. This will give us the opportunity to build up our reserves.”
When asked, Miller stated Rockdale currently has $43 million in its reserve funds.
Washington added that they don’t take decisions on the millage rate lightly, because their decisions affect them and their families as well as other residents.
Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams noted that the costs for goods and services are increasing all over the country, including Rockdale County.
Nesbitt ended the hearing by reiterating the need to provide the best service and keep the best employees the county possibly can.
“We’re doing everything we can from the economic development standpoint to be as efficient with all of your tax dollars as we can,” he said, “making sure that we have the latest greatest tools and resources, and we are paying our people a fair market rate to keep the right talent and attract the right talent to Rockdale County.”
The final tax hearing was Tuesday night, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Assembly Hall. The Board of Commissioners will vote on the millage rate at a called meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the Assembly Hall at 901 Main St. in Conyers.