CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Elections and Registration is looking for a new at-large board member who will also serve as its board chair after Rev. Aldren Sadler Sr. retired at the end of his third term on June 30.
“He did not want to come back for another term,” said elections supervisor Cynthia Willingham. “He decided to give someone else the opportunity.”
The three-member Board of Elections is made up of one representative each from the local Democrat and Republican parties, and one at-large member who is normally chosen by the representatives, but can be appointed by the Chief Superior Court Judge if the representatives can't reach agreement. The at-large member also serves as the chair of the board. All three members serve two-year terms.
Sadler served with Democrat appointee Karen James, who started in 2012, and Republican appointee Gerald Barger, who started in 2016. James and Barger also announced their retirements this year and their replacements have already been sworn in. The Democratic Party appointed Dr. Douglas Sanders, and the Republican Party appointed Dr. Amber J. Green.
Sadler was first appointed to the board by then Rockdale County Chief Superior Court Judge David B. Irwin in 2015 after the other two members of the board could not decide on a a candidate. Sadler was re-appointed in 2017 by the board, but was re-appointed again in 2019 by Judge Irwin when the board members again could not agree.
Board member responsibilities include the oversight of county elections, discussion of and decisions pertaining to election policies, and ongoing communication with the public.
Board members are not involved in the day-to-day operations of the Elections Office or in administrative decisions. Georgia Election Code 21-2-70 provides for the powers and duties of the Board of Elections and Registration.
Applicants must be a registered voter and resident of Rockdale County, not hold or be a candidate for any elected office in any level of government during their board term and be available to attend regular monthly board meetings.
Additional criteria requires that applicants do not serve as a treasurer or campaign manager for any candidate seeking elected office or have an affiliation with or hold any level of office with any political party.
Application packets are available on the Board of Elections and Voter Registration web page or in person at the Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, 1261 Commercial Drive SW, Suite B, in Conyers.
The deadline to apply is Wed., July 28, 2021. To complete an application online for the board seat, please visit www.rockdalecountyga.gov and look for the link on the “Board of Elections & Voter Registration” page under the County Departments menu.
For questions, contact Cynthia Willingham at 770-278-7333 or cynthia.willingham@rockdalecountyga.gov.
