CONYERS – To better serve the Conyers community, the American Red Cross has announced the grand opening today of a new blood donation center. Blood and platelets will be collected at the new Red Cross Conyers Blood Donation Center, located at 2455 Salem Road, Suite 206F/207G in Conyers, starting Oct. 26.
The new donation center will offer a permanent location for donors to give blood and platelets locally and offer additional donation opportunities while providing lifesaving blood products to the community. This is a community driven, stand-alone Red Cross location for the collection of platelets in the Conyers area. Platelets play a critical role in the treatment of millions of people fighting cancer and other chronic diseases, as well as those recovering from traumatic injuries.
This site opening comes as the Red Cross is urging eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give Oct. 15 through Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card. Five lucky people will win.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
The Blood Donation Center hours are Monday - Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.; closed Thursday; Friday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.; closed Sunday.
Each day, the Red Cross needs to collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations to meet the needs of patients at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country. Locally, on average, approximately 538 donations are needed each day from area blood donors in the Georgia Region.
It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished. Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation at the new Conyers Blood Donation Site. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.