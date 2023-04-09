According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, thousands of eastern bluebirds from more northern climes spend the winter in Georgia each year. Here they intermingle with resident bluebirds. Consequently, the bluebird population in the state swells significantly during the winter.
Twenty bluebird houses were built, decorated and installed along the new bluebird trail at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center at the Georgia International Horse Park.
Special Photo
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, thousands of eastern bluebirds from more northern climes spend the winter in Georgia each year. Here they intermingle with resident bluebirds. Consequently, the bluebird population in the state swells significantly during the winter.
Photo by Connie White
The bluebird houses along the bluebird trail are creatively decorated.
Special Photo
Georgia International Horse Park employees David Collins, left, and Willie Scott install a bluebird house at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center.
Special Photo
This bluebird house shows the beginnings of nest-building inside.
Special Photo
The bluebird trail houses began as a project for the 2023 Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival. Several members of Girl Scouts Troop 10133 took on the task of squirrel-proofing and decorating the houses.
CONYERS — Nature enthusiasts and bird watchers are invited to enjoy a new dedicated bluebird trail at Big Haynes Creek Nature Center, a 173-acre wildlife conservation area located at the Georgia International Horse Park.
Twenty bluebird houses were designed, built and installed just in time for male bluebird “scouts” to find residency for their mates. These hand-crafted and decorated houses can be found dotted along parts of the blue and orange trails throughout Bald Rock Meadows, a section of BHCNC that boasts open fields ideal for nesting habitats. The goals of this project are three-fold: increase the bluebird population; enhance wildlife-viewing opportunities for visitors; and provide youth educational outreach through an upcoming birding program.
Several community partners and volunteers assisted with this initiative, including local Troop 10133 of the Girl Scouts of America (GSOA), the Georgia Audubon Society, and volunteers from birding groups and other Georgia state parks. This project began as an auxiliary artist workshop for the 2023 Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, as several young girls from Troop 10133 of the GSOA took on the task of squirrel-proofing and decorating the houses.
To pinpoint the placement of the houses, BHCNC enlisted help from Georgia Audubon and Panola State Mountain Park volunteer Wayne Powell, who is also a retired program manager from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Many considerations were evaluated such as direction to the sun, availability of nesting materials, nearby male guarding posts, potential fledgling destinations, and competition from tree swallows and other bird species.
“With the right placement, not only will bluebirds benefit from this project, but other important bird species that are prevalent at BHCNC will too, such as chickadees, wrens, great crested flycatchers, titmice, and Prothonotary warblers – which are a top priority species in Georgia,” said Powell. “After only a few short weeks of availability, we have discovered that almost half of the houses are in the nest-building stages, which is an excellent sign for upcoming success.”
Dawn Tanner, event manager at GIHP, who helped organize the bluebird trail project says, “Bluebirds are making an incredible comeback in population due to the vast number of houses being installed throughout the country. It is important to continue these conservation efforts, as bluebirds play an important role by protecting crops from insects and keeping bugs in check in residential areas.” Tanner adds, “Because of the visibility of the houses on the trail system, this initiative is something that the entire community can enjoy."
Starting in late April and going through September, the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center’s “Bluebirds & Friends” spring and summer youth program will be offered to young birding enthusiasts, sponsored by Georgia Audubon, to foster environmental curiosity with a focus on nesting habits and the identification of native and migratory songbirds. Kids will also learn how to use apps like E-bird and Nestwatch to encourage citizen scientist participation.
“We are proud to be partners in this important wildlife conservation effort and to offer outdoor education led by seasoned, passionate birders,” said Melanie Furr, director of education at Georgia Audubon. “We hope this project will inspire the next generation of wildlife guardians.”
Powell will kick off the birding youth program with an interpretive walk and a fun, hands- on element: live nests from various birds and other educational materials. Other field guides will teach bird watching basics and identification tips while touring the new bluebird houses. Participants should bring their own binoculars, although loaners will be provided based on availability. The entire walk is less than two miles long, and takes about an hour to complete at a moderate pace, so it is suitable for all ages and walking levels. These events are free; however, pre-registration is required to secure a spot, as space is limited. Parents must accompany kids under 12 years old. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Pets are not permitted at these events.
April 29, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Birds of a Feather Nest Together — Birding guide, Wayne Powell
June 3, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: What’s the Big I.D.? — Birding guide, Terry Miller
July 29, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Sounds of Summer — Birding guide, Terry Miller
Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Flights of Discovery — Birding guide, Jack Bruce
In conjunction with this project, BHCNC is currently looking for volunteers to help monitor the bluebird houses throughout the season, as well as volunteers interested in general upkeep of the boxes. For more information about these volunteer opportunities, contact Dawn Tanner at dawntanner@conyersga.gov.
The Bluebird Trail is located at the northern entrance of Big Haynes Creek Nature Center (on the Bald Rock Meadows side at the Costley Mill Rd. entrance) at 1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy., Conyers, GA 30013. Directions: https://rb.gy/lhcxmo
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.