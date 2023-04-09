CONYERS — Nature enthusiasts and bird watchers are invited to enjoy a new dedicated bluebird trail at Big Haynes Creek Nature Center, a 173-acre wildlife conservation area located at the Georgia International Horse Park.

Twenty bluebird houses were designed, built and installed just in time for male bluebird “scouts” to find residency for their mates. These hand-crafted and decorated houses can be found dotted along parts of the blue and orange trails throughout Bald Rock Meadows, a section of BHCNC that boasts open fields ideal for nesting habitats. The goals of this project are three-fold: increase the bluebird population; enhance wildlife-viewing opportunities for visitors; and provide youth educational outreach through an upcoming birding program.

