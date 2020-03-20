COVINGTON — Newton County saw an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in the numbers reported at noon Friday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the county’s total number of cases to four.
Rockdale’s case count remained at one on Friday.
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 continues to jump in Georgia with 133 new cases and three new deaths reported in the previous 24 hours, according to new numbers released by the state on Friday.
The DPH is now updating confirmed cases at noon and at 7 p.m. each day. At midday Friday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state was 420.
State officials have said they are seeing a dramatic rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia now that testing is increasing in the state.
State officials have conducted 704 tests while commercial labs have conducted 1,682 tests.
The statewide death toll was at 13 on Friday.
