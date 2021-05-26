COVINGTON — Newton County residents who use the trash collection convenience centers will be able to purchase a new hang tag for fiscal year 2022 beginning June 1.
The hang tags are required to use the county’s six convenience centers from July 1 to June 30, 2022. Each hang tag can be purchased for $165 at the Newton County Historic Courthouse or online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/273/Convenience-Recycling-Centers. The Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St., Covington, Ga, is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Checks or credit cards only will be accepted at the Courthouse.
A photo ID (such as a driver's license) and proof of Newton County residency (utility bill, copy of mortgage or lease agreement, or property tax bill) must be presented at the time of purchase. Residents must also bring a vehicle registration for the vehicle they intend to use for the convenience centers showing their license plate number. Tags are for use of Newton County residents only.
The current fiscal year 2021 hang tags will expire and not be accepted after June 30.
Newton County’s six convenience centers are located at: 2010 Adams Circle, Covington, 11575 Covington Bypass Road, Covington, 112 Oak Hill Road, Covington, 10545 Ga. Highway 36, Covington, 14656 Highway 36, Covington, and 70 Stone Road, Oxford. Each center is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
