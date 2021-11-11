CONYERS — The New Depot Players is in rehearsal for an old-fashioned variety show, “Stories from the Keepsake Box: Christmastime,” written and directed by Sylvia Veith. Audience members can expect traditional holiday music, original stories never before told, dance and lots of laughter. There may even be a sing-along.
Three young actresses, Nancy Bailey, Ryver Bailey, and Addison Freeman, will be making their stage debuts in such pieces as “Fighting at Christmas; Lucky at Christmas” and “Hanukkah in Hyde County.” The young ladies have brought their energy, acting skills, and lovely voices to other numbers as well. Veith says she has enjoyed watching them grow in their character pieces. “What a joy they are!” said Veith.
The frenzy and fun of the holiday season is also viewed from an adult perspective in such pieces as “The Brown and Serve Nativity,” “Inside the Dressing Room: A Christmas Wedding,” “A Snowy Night in Iowa: A Christmas Memory,” and “‘Twas the Day After Christmas.” A dance presentation, choreographed by Jeff McKerley, provides a moment of beauty and inspiration.
Veith said she is thrilled about the show and thanks playwrights Abigail Taylor Sansom and Steven Korbar for contributing to the experience. “What makes everything unique is these stories are original and full of surprises,” Veith said. “They really are perfect for kicking off the holiday season.”
The cast is rounded out by veteran actors Lona Alpert, Shanelle Amor, Zolly Brown, Beth Clark, Susan Culver, Kim Fratesi, Justin Kitchens, Judy Mauran, Jill Alpert Miller, Scott Mills, Sylvia Veith and Stephanie Wilkinson.
The show runs Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday, Nov. 21 matinee is already sold out. Ticket prices are: Adults — $15; Students and Children — $10. Only general seating is available. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.thenewdepotplayers.com.
