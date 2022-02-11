...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS...
Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will result in relative
Humidities of 25 percent or less through this afternoon for a good
portion of north and central Georgia. In addition, gusty winds of
15 to 20 mph will occur at times. Conditions should improve after
sunset this evening.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
1 of 2
Shown here are cast members for "Do Not Go Gentle:" first row — Anna Grace Jones (Mildred), second row — Cyndi Evans (Lillian), Grayson Cobb (Nobody), Lindsey Fluellen (Joanna); third row — Jacob Meadows (Windsor) and Addison Brown (Kelly). The play opens Feb. 17.
Shown here are cast members for "Do Not Go Gentle:" first row — Anna Grace Jones (Mildred), second row — Cyndi Evans (Lillian), Grayson Cobb (Nobody), Lindsey Fluellen (Joanna); third row — Jacob Meadows (Windsor) and Addison Brown (Kelly). The play opens Feb. 17.
Special Photo
Cyndi Evans in the lead role of Lillian Barron in the New Depot Players production of "Do Not Go Gentle."
The New Depot Players will present “Do Not Go Gentle,” a play written by Suzan Zeder and directed by Jada Graves, for an eight-day run this month.
Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company, this powerful play explores the wonder of words and the transformative power of art as it offers humor and hope to anyone who is, or has ever been, a grandparent, parent or a child. The title is based on a famous poem “Do Not Go Gentle” by Dylan Thomas. Graves explains this play "serves as a reminder that sometimes the biggest wars we fight are within ourselves, and sometimes fighting for freedom comes in the form of lending a helping hand to the people in your community and realizing that change can start there just as easily as anywhere else. Throughout the show, we see the importance of addressing our own trauma and how it has shaped our lives so we can then be gentle enough to set aside our egos…By the end of the show, we learn that a willingness to admit when we’ve been too stubborn can cultivate an environment to learn, grow, and form better connections with ourselves, our loved ones, and our community as a whole. And what breeds more beauty and compassion than that?”
The play centers on Lillian Boedecker Barron, who is 84 years old, vibrant, funny, wise — and recently deceased. After her death, Lillian discovers that she cannot "move on" until the rifts are somehow mended. The walls of her house have been painted with wild, sometimes humorous, sometimes horrific murals and drawings, and as her family unravels secrets of the paintings, they make astonishing discoveries about themselves and a special relationship between Lillian and a neighborhood child called “Nobody.”
New Depot Players veteran Cyndi Evans, portraying Lillian Boedecker Barron, leads the cast of this production. Actors Addison Brown (Kelly), Grayson Cobb (Nobody), and Lindsey Fluellen are newcomers to the New Depot Players stage. Rounding out the cast are returning actors Anna Grace Jones (Mildred) and Jacob Meadows (Windsor).
Tickets for “Do Not Go Gentle” are on sale now. Performances are Feb. 17-20 and Feb. 24-27 at the Paula Vaughn Black Box Theatre at 910 Center St., Conyers. Call 678-374-3224 to reserve will call tickets or purchase online at thenewdepotplayers.tix.com.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.