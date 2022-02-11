The New Depot Players will present “Do Not Go Gentle,” a play written by Suzan Zeder and directed by Jada Graves, for an eight-day run this month.

Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company, this powerful play explores the wonder of words and the transformative power of art as it offers humor and hope to anyone who is, or has ever been, a grandparent, parent or a child. The title is based on a famous poem “Do Not Go Gentle” by Dylan Thomas. Graves explains this play "serves as a reminder that sometimes the biggest wars we fight are within ourselves, and sometimes fighting for freedom comes in the form of lending a helping hand to the people in your community and realizing that change can start there just as easily as anywhere else. Throughout the show, we see the importance of addressing our own trauma and how it has shaped our lives so we can then be gentle enough to set aside our egos…By the end of the show, we learn that a willingness to admit when we’ve been too stubborn can cultivate an environment to learn, grow, and form better connections with ourselves, our loved ones, and our community as a whole. And what breeds more beauty and compassion than that?”

The play centers on Lillian Boedecker Barron, who is 84 years old, vibrant, funny, wise — and recently deceased. After her death, Lillian discovers that she cannot "move on" until the rifts are somehow mended. The walls of her house have been painted with wild, sometimes humorous, sometimes horrific murals and drawings, and as her family unravels secrets of the paintings, they make astonishing discoveries about themselves and a special relationship between Lillian and a neighborhood child called “Nobody.”

New Depot Players veteran Cyndi Evans, portraying Lillian Boedecker Barron, leads the cast of this production. Actors Addison Brown (Kelly), Grayson Cobb (Nobody), and Lindsey Fluellen are newcomers to the New Depot Players stage. Rounding out the cast are returning actors Anna Grace Jones (Mildred) and Jacob Meadows (Windsor).

Tickets for “Do Not Go Gentle” are on sale now. Performances are Feb. 17-20 and Feb. 24-27 at the Paula Vaughn Black Box Theatre at 910 Center St., Conyers. Call 678-374-3224 to reserve will call tickets or purchase online at thenewdepotplayers.tix.com.

