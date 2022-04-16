Shown here are the full cast and director of “Seeing Stars in Dixie;” First row, l to r, Adra Diane Johnson, Dave Di Pietro, Nat Martin; back row, l to r, Cyndi Evans, Anna Grace Jones, Katelyn Woodyard, and Rosi Ringham.
“Clemmie,” played by Adra Diane Johnson, is the widowed proprietor of a small tea room in Natchez, Miss.
Special Photo
Jo Beth, played by Anna Grace Jones, is an ex-beauty queen and wannabe TV weather girl prone to disasters.
CONYERS — The New Depot Players has announced the opening of its spring production, “Seeing Stars in Dixie,” a comedy written by Ron Osborne and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.
The play is set in 1956 Natchez, Miss., where Hollywood’s brightest stars have arrived to film a new epic motion picture, “Raintree County.” Meanwhile at Clemmie's, a local tea room, the widowed proprietor, who has a fascination with movies, oversees her own cast of characters: Tootie, her take-charge friend; Jo Beth, a former beauty queen; Glease, a man more comfortable with women than macho men, and Marjorie, an unethical social climber. However, when a competition is announced for a small role in the movie, this rivalry brings out the best and worst of these memorable characters. Audiences will enjoy the many twists, turns and revelations of this charming and heartwarming comedy.
Performance dates for “Seeing Stars in Dixie” are as follows:
April 28 - May 30 and May 5-7 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 1 and May 8 at 3 p.m.
Performances take place at 910 Center St., Conyers.
The production is directed by Dave Di Pietro. Cast members are:
Clemmie – the widowed proprietor of a small tea room, played by Adra Diane Johnson, who will be making her New Depot Players debut with this production.
Tootie – an outspoken friend and owner/editor of the local newspaper, played by New Depot Players veteran Cyndi Evans, who was last seen as Lillian in “Do Not Go Gentle.”
Glease – a loyal friend and frequent tea room customer, played by Nat Martin, last seen as the character U.S. in New Depot Players’ production of “Second Samuel.”
Jo Beth - an ex-beauty queen and wannabe TV weather girl prone to disasters, played by Anna Grace Jones, last seen as Mildred in “Do Not Go Gentle.”
Marjorie – a local socialite who likes to control everyone and everything in town, played by Rosi Ringham who is making her debut with the New Depot Players but has been a frequent player in several Atlanta metro area theatres.
And finally, a surprise appearance of a mystery movie star, played by Katelyn Woodyard, last seen in New Depot Players’ production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
