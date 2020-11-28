COVINGTON — Construction of the new Eastside High School is progressing well, according to project manager Jeff Prine with Ascension Program Management.
The Newton County School System broke ground on the new school, located on Ga. Highway 142 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 278, in January. Although rainfall last winter and spring delayed the project about 40 days, Prine said contractor RA-Lin and Associates of Carrollton has made up some of the delay by working weekends and longer days and bringing in extra crews.
“Overall the project is going very well, and we are excited about the contractor,” said Prine.
The school, located on 107 acres, is expected to be completed next December at a cost of $59,479,353. It will initially accommodate 1,650 students with optional future additions of two pods to accommodate 2,500 students. Funding for the project comes from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education approved by voters in 2018.
The contract includes site grading, construction, curb and gutter installation, asphalt paving, concrete sidewalks and development of a track and sports fields.
During an update to the Board of Education on Nov. 17, Prine said site grading is 99% complete, drives and parking lots are 95% complete, clearing and grading for the entrance off Highway 278 are 95% complete and an arched culvert is underway, under slab utilities are 95% complete, on grade concrete is 95% complete, sports fields are 85% complete, structural steel erection for the lower building, where the gymnasium will be located, is 95% complete and for the upper building 10% complete.
Prine said there have been no change orders on the project. The total billed to date is $12,651,391.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.