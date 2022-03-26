Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL
GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...North and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
New Jersey man arrested after 12-year-old nephew dies of fentanyl intoxication
A man who was allegedly manufacturing fentanyl in his New Jersey apartment faces almost 30 charges after his 12-year-old nephew died following exposure to paraphernalia containing the substance, the Camden County prosecutor's office said.
On March 21, prosecutors charged Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, New Jersey, with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and first-degree strict liability drug-induced death, along with 25 other charges, including six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the prosecutor's office said in a release.
Nokes' nephew was found unresponsive on a school bus on January 24, days after allegedly cleaning drug paraphernalia containing fentanyl at his uncle's direction, according to the release. Witnesses indicated to officials the child was not wearing gloves when handling the paraphernalia.
Nokes' nephew was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries on February 1, according to the release.
Philadelphia's medical examiner found the cause of death was drug intoxication, specifically fentanyl, the release said.
A co-defendant, Joanna Johnson, has also been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension, according to the release.
Nokes and Johnson were arrested by the US Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and are currently in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing, the release said.
It is unclear whether either Nokes or Johnson has legal representation.
