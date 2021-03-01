COVINGTON — The new large-scale development at Stanton Springs will be another data center, according to documents related to a bond issue for the project.
The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties, which owns Stanton Springs, has agreed to sell about 600 acres to Baymare LLC and issue $42 billion in taxable revenue bonds for the project — the same amount that was issued for the Facebook data center project in 2018.
“We are very excited about a new high technology company coming to town,” said Serra Hall, vice president of Project Development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority. “We are thrilled that they are going to make an investment here and are excited about the commitment to the community.”
In an agreement similar to the one executed between the JDA and Facebook, school and county property taxes for Project Baymare will be abated during construction, although the company will make payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT payments.
The project will include four possible phases, with the first costing $750,000,000. Once a final certificate of occupancy is issued for Phase 1 — or on April 30, 2027 at the latest — Baymare will pay $2 million in PILOT payments to the four counties in the JDA. Upon completion of each of three subsequent phases, or on specified dates, Baymare will pay an additional $1 million in PILOT payments, making the total cumulative PILOT payment in 2032 $5 million. The PILOT payments will be made regardless of whether or not all four phases are constructed.
The PILOT payments will be distributed to the four counties that developed Stanton Springs based on their percentage of investment. Newton and Walton counties will each receive 37.5 percent, while Morgan County will receive 15 percent and Jasper County 10 percent.
The bond documents specifically state that the bonds do not constitute a debt or liability of the state or of the four counties, the JDA or any other local government entity.
If all four phases of Project Baymare are constructed, the project will encompass more than 2 million square feet. The first phase is projected to be 900,000 square feet. The company is expected to employ 300 people at full build-out.
As part of the agreement with Baymare, the JDA will construct a two-lane frontage road north of I-20 between U.S. Highway 278 and Sewell Road and a new spur south of I-20 between the bridge and the company’s property boundary. Baymare has agreed to contribute up to $3 million toward the road project. Newton County is expected to handle all permitting for the project, based on the Development Services Department’s previous experience with large projects like Takeda and Facebook.
The bonds issued by the JDA are known as “phantom bonds,” in a process in which the authority issues the bonds, which will then be purchased by Baymare. The authority will take title to the project and lease it to Baymare. The authority’s ownership of the project will make it tax exempt.
Baymare will make lease payments that will cover the debt service on the bonds. However, since Baymare is purchasing the bonds, no money will actually change hands.
Baymare will pay the JDA a bond issuance fee of $1.5 million.
