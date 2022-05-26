Tags are for use of Newton County residents only. A photo ID (such as a driver's license) and proof of Newton County residency (utility bill, copy of mortgage or lease agreement, or property tax bill) must be included with each purchase. Residents must also bring a vehicle registration for the vehicle they intend to use for the convenience centers that shows their license plate number.
The Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark Street, Covington, Ga, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Checks or credit cards only will be accepted at the courthouse.
The current fiscal year 2022 hang tags will expire and not be accepted after June 30.
Newton County’s six convenience centers are located at: 2010 Adams Circle, Covington; 11575 Covington Bypass Road, Covington; 112 Oak Hill Road, Covington; 10545 Ga. Highway 36, Covington; 14656 Ga. Highway 36, Covington; and 70 Stone Road, Oxford. Each center is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about Newton County, please visit www.ncboc.com, like Newton County, Ga on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @NewtonCounty or Instagram @NewtonCountygov.
