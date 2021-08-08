The festival, which normally takes place over two weekends in late April and early May, had been moved to October earlier this year.
Previously announced acts for this year's Jazz Fest included the Rolling Stones, which was scheduled to play the 2019 festival and had to cancel due to an illness from Mick Jagger. Other acts that were booked for the 2021 Jazz Fest included Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Dead and Company.
"We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year's dates are April 29 -- May 8, 2022," the festival posted on their website.
"In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest," it said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reintroduced a mask mandate for the city on July 30, saying, "Thanks to the Delta variant, the Covid pandemic is once again raging out of control." The mayor is also requiring all city employees to get vaccinated.
University of Georgia athletes finished the Tokyo Olympics with 11 medals, won by eight athletes — Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Allison Schmitt, Hali Flickinger, Olivia Smoliga, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.