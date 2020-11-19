CONYERS — Construction is nearing completion on a 230/25 kilovolt substation on Salem Road at the intersection with McCalla Road.
According to Terry Buttrill, public affairs director for Georgia Transmission Corp., the substation is a “critical component of the electric transmission system in our efforts to serve demand and improve reliability.”
Buttrill said this substation has been part of Georgia Transmission’s planning for about a decade.
“Our planners work to forecast need in local communities, often many years in advance,” Buttrill said in an email to the Citizen. “In the case of the Fieldstone substation, the need was identified and property purchased more than 10 years ago. This process ensures land is available to construct critical transmission components with no loss of reliability to the community.”
The Fieldstone substation is being constructed on 2.881 acres. Buttrill said the project is being coordinated with plans by the Georgia Department of Transportation to widen Salem Road in Rockdale and Newton counties.
Upon completion of construction, Buttrill said the substation will be energenized once Georgia Power has completed the transmission line that will connect it to the power grid. Substations transform high voltage power that is transmitted across the grid to lower voltage for delivery to Electric Membership Corporations and other distributors through their network of power lines and, ultimately, to consumers.
Georgia Transmission is a not-for-profit electric transmission cooperative that is owned by 38 electric cooperatives in the state, including Snapping Shoals EMC. Georgia Transmission owns more than 3,400 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and more than 750 substations. These facilities deliver power to Georgia’s EMCs serving nearly 70 percent of the state’s population.
As required by Georgia law, Georgia Transmission holds public open house meetings and contacts property owners impacted by new transmission lines that are 1 mile or longer. The law does not require an open house or notification for construction of a power substation.
