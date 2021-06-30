COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has appointed new principals at Fairview Elementary and Live Oak Elementary schools.
Andrea King will succeed Dr. LaFairview Elementary School and Dr. Tiffany Richardson as the new principal of Live Oak Elementary School. The appointments were approved by the Newton County Board of Education during a special called meeting for personnel action on Thursday, June 24.
At Fairview Elementary, Andrea King will replace Dr. LaMoyne Brunson, who has transferred to the principal position at Newton County Theme School., Dr. Tiffany Richardson has been named principal of Live Oak, succeeding Ericka Anderson, who accepted a career opportunity out of state
King earned her education specialist degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn., and her master of education in early childhood education from Kennesaw State University. She obtained her bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from Morris Brown College.
King began her education career in 1994 as a teacher in the Atlanta Public School System. In 2002, she transitioned to the DeKalb County Public School System as a third-grade teacher. King served in the classroom for seven years, after which she was selected for the highly competitive DeKalb Administrative Leadership Internship program. After one year in the program, she was promoted to an assistant principal position. Since her promotion, King has served as an assistant principal at a myriad of elementary schools. During her career, King has served on both the Georgia State Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council and Leadership DeKalb, and she was one of only two recipients in Georgia to receive the highly prestigious Milken Family Foundation Educator of the Year Award.
“I am extremely humbled and honored to become a part of the Newton County School System and to join the Fairview Elementary School family as their new principal,” said King. “I am anxious to roll up my sleeves and get to work alongside the wonderful staff, families, community members, business partners, and students as we strive to continue the established legacy of excellence and foster the warm, loving, high-performance culture at Fairview.”
Dr. Richardson earned her doctorate in educational leadership and organization management degree from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minn., in 2016 and her specialist in educational leadership and administration degree from Central Michigan University, Atlanta Campus in 2008. She obtained her master’s in education in counseling and psychology from Troy State University, Covington Campus, in 2004 and her bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from Mercer University, Atlanta Campus, in 2002.
Richardson currently serves as assistant principal and also has served as an instructional specialist at West Newton Elementary School. She also serves as principal and chief executive program director for the non-profit organization, Unity Learning Network Inc.. Richardson previously worked for the DeKalb County School System as a turnaround school instructional specialist, assistant principal, district-wide professional learning facilitator, Title I coordinator, and educator/teacher leader.
“I am truly elated about the opportunity to serve the students, families, and staff of Live Oak Elementary,” said Richardson. “I am most excited about the great work we will accomplish on this journey as we serve our students through love in excellence together.”
“With their extensive experience, I am confident that Ms. King and Dr. Richardson will continue the culture of high expectations at Fairview Elementary School and Live Oak Elementary School, and I am sure that their knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success at their respective schools,” said Samantha Fuhrey, Superintendent of the Newton County School System. “We welcome each of them to the Newton County School System leadership team.”
