CONYERS - With Rockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. calling it “a major leap forward," the 2020 budget, which includes a compensation model to begin bringing employee salaries up to fair market value, was unanimously approved Tuesday.
The new budget will total $74,912,728. Salaries and benefits will make up the majority of the expenditures in the 2020 budget at 63%. There is not an across-the-board pay raise for employees this year, but they will receive increases for longevity and other factors developed in a compensation model and incentives developed by the Talent Management Department after a market study was done comparing Rockdale wages to other counties and cities.
Nesbitt said the study and the compensation model will make Rockdale competitive in the metro Atlanta labor market and will also decrease the number of employees leaving for positions with higher pay and benefits.
“This is the first time in the history of this county that the employees of Rockdale County are moving forward to come up to a fair market rate,” he said. “We all share the delight in knowing that finally Rockdale County can be a true competitor with the hopes that we can build a better world of retention and keeping our employees here.”
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington recalled what started her on the road toward bringing county employees up to fair market value compensation.
“This started because one of the directors came to a budget retreat and implored us to look at how we were paying our employees compared to how other counties and cities were paying their employees,” said Washington. “She was very upset because with what we were paying our employees. Quite honestly, her employees couldn’t make ends meet, and it was frustrating to her.
“I put this on the table last year and (Post 2 Commissioner) Dr. (Doreen) Williams and the chairman wanted more research,” continued Washington. “They wanted to see where we were in comparison to other cities and counties and Talent Management took that and promised they would have a market study by budget time this year, and it came out pretty much like we thought it would. They also did the necessary step of coming up with a plan. They did an outstanding job.
“This is another way that we can show the world that we are committed to what is in the best interest of this county, and what is in the best interest of this county is to make our employees feel safe and secure and knowing that they have a quality of life that they can pass on to their families.”
Commissioner Williams added her thanks to Talent Management for their hard work.
“It takes a lot of work and the work that went into this market study was very in-depth and very time-consuming, but the results were very enlightening,” she said. “Then the work they had to do to make sure that everybody was getting a fair salary and advance that in a fair way so that everybody had an opportunity to have a livable wage and be able to carry on with their lives.”
Williams also expressed her excitement about the addition of a new position of program manager for the Stepping Up initiative, which she has championed for the past five years. Stepping Up is a national effort to divert people with mental illness from jail and into treatment. It will be run through State Court Judge Nancy Bills’ office.