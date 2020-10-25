CONYERS - Following a cyber attack in February that caused the temporary shutdown of Rockdale Water Resources billing and court service computers, Rockdale County's new director of Technology Services has a strong government background in both technology and security.
Margaret A. Moore-Jackson was unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners as the new director of Technology Services at the Oct. 13 meeting. She takes the place of Al Yelverton, who resigned in July along with Deputy Director Maurice Ficklin.
Under Yelverton and Ficklin, Rockdale County received technology and security upgrades, including numerous new online services for citizens. They also managed the recovery of the county’s systems following the cyber attack in February.
Moore-Jackson lives in Conyers and has more than 28 years of experience in federal law enforcement and auditing, with over 17 years of supervisory/managerial experience.
Moore-Jackson graduated magna cum laude from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Ala., in 1991 with a bachelor of science degree. She earned a master's in public administration from Columbus State University in Columbus in 2003, and was named a senior executive fellow at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., in 2006.
Moore-Jackson began her career in law enforcement in 1991, working for the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, Auditing Division in Atlanta as a program analyst. In 1997 she moved over to the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, Office of Investigations in Atlanta as a criminal investigator/special agent. In 2003 she became the regional assistant special agent-in-charge of the Enforcement/Operations Division in Baltimore, Md., and became assistant special agent-in-charge in 2004. She also worked as special agent-in-charge in Philadelphia and assistant special agent-in-charge in Atlanta before becoming special agent-in-charge of the Atlanta Field Division in 2015, holding that position until her retirement in November 2018.
Her technical experience includes information technology and computer forensics, with managerial experience in the electronic crimes team, data analysis team, and the computer research and inquiries team.
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. welcomed Moore-Jackson to the Rockdale County team and credited county staff members for their work during the selection process.
"Hats off to our interim director, Sue Sanders, who worked very closely with director Toni Holmes and her staff in Talent Management during this selection process," Nesbitt said. "We're always super excited when we can find that talent right here in our own backyard."
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said that Moore-Jackson has her work cut out for her.
"You have a serious task ahead of you, but I know you have great fortitude and that you will do great things for this county," Washington said. "I look forward to working with you."
Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams added that Moore-Jackson definitely has the experience Rockdale County was seeking.
"Your resume goes on and on with all of the managerial activities you've done with technology and security," Williams said. "Your background is in both areas, which is critical, really, to this particular time in our lives, where our technology is so critical to what we're doing, and so much in need of security to make sure it is done in a safe and secure way."
