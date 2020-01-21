CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve two new department directors at its voting session on Jan. 28. Dr. Ann Kimbrough was recommended as the new Stormwater Department director and John A. Moretto was recommended as the new Department of Transportation director at the BOC work session Tuesday.
Kimbrough will succeed Todd Cosby as Stormwater director. Cosby, who has been director since Stormwater became a separate department in 2018, will remain with the department.
Kimbrough has 12 years experience in local government management. She was director of public information for Fulton County from 1997 to 2001, and chief of staff for DeKalb County from 2001 to 2009.
She was director of the Little Rock, Ark., campuses for Webster University from 2009-2012, a dean at the Florida A&M University School of Journalism and Graphic Communication from 2012-2017, and a professor at Florida A&M from 2012 until taking the position in Rockdale County.
Kimbrough earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Clark Atlanta University, is a graduate of the Harvard University Graduate School of Education's Management Development Program, earned a master of science in journalism from Northwestern University, and a doctor of business administration from Argosy University.
Kimbrough told the BOC that she sees her role as Stormwater director as being one of an educator.
"I'm from Nebraska originally, so agriculture and stormwater and the environment is very important to me," she said. "I'd like to take education to another level and let the taxpayers know that they pay a $40 stormwater fee and it would be very helpful if they all knew what it meant and how that can be explained a little bit better. I know we have critical needs and to be stewards of taxpayer dollars. This is a partnership with the citizens."
Moretto is a civil and transportation engineer with more than 23 years of extensive transportation and government-related experience. Eighteen of those 23 years include strong leadership management training of designers, engineers, operators and traffic signal technicians.
Moretto will be succeeding Brian Allen as the Rockdale DOT director. Allen has been director of the Department of Transportation since 2017 and used his extensive experience, knowledge and connections with the Georgia Department of Transportation to ramp up transportation dollars and projects for Rockdale County. He will continue to do so as a consultant with Rockdale County.
Moretto is a certified professional engineer with experience both in government and the private sector in Georgia and internationally.
He worked for GDOT as a District Design Squad leader/design engineer from 1996-2000, and as a district traffic operations manager from 2000-2006. He worked for CH2M Hill as a traffic/roadway design engineer and senior highway technologist from 2006-2010, and for Bectel Corp. as a senior civil engineer/roadway specialist engineer 2010-2017, and as a highway engineer manager for Bectel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 2018 until he took the position in Rockdale County.
Moretto earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Bluefield State College, and a BS in civil engineering 3.45 from Bluefield.
Moretto said after working overseas, he is glad to be back in a more family-oriented environment.
"I've worked over 23 years throughout technology with engineering," he said. "I really enjoy working with people and understanding how the county operates. I'm very appreciative for the appointment and very honored. I hope to work with the county and Director Allen. I'm new to the region. What drew me here were the interviews with your different directors, and how friendly and welcoming they were. It really struck a chord with me... I'm really excited to be a part of this."
