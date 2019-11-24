CONYERS — The Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for a new kiosk where residents can renew their vehicle registrations.
Rockdale County’s new kiosk is located inside the Kroger grocery store in the Rockdale Square shopping center at 1745 Ga. Highway 138 SE in Conyers.
“I am excited we were able to bring a kiosk back to Rockdale County,” said Rockdale Tax Commissioner Tisa Smart-Washington. “We have been working diligently to expand options residents have when it comes to engaging with our office, and this kiosk helps us do just that. Before (Thursday), residents could use any one of the other kiosks across the state, but now they don’t have to leave our community to renew after hours, on the weekends or over the holidays.”
Georgia has widely embraced providing more convenient technology for Georgia citizens to perform motor vehicle services. During the past three years, more than 827,107 vehicle registrations have been performed via Georgia tag kiosks. By placing the self-service kiosks in Kroger locations that are open extended hours, Georgia vehicle owners can renew vehicle registrations while shopping for groceries.
The kiosks are easy to use: scan your Georgia driver’s license, pay with a credit card, and print your Georgia registration card and license plate tag. Kiosks accept payment by credit and debit cards with instructions available in English or Spanish.
The Georgia Tag Kiosks are located at select Kroger stores and county tag offices. Residents of Rockdale County can use any kiosk, even those in located in other counties. For a complete listing of all participating Georgia counties along with kiosk locations visit dor.georgia.gov/mvd-self-service-centers/.