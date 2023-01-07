Snapdragon DoubleShot Orange Bicolor (2) 300 dpi (1).JPG

The strong stems of Doubleshot snapdragons produce a plethora of stunning orange flowers all season.

 Photo courtesy of All-America Selections

It’s never too early to start planning new additions to this year’s gardens and containers. Start compiling your list now so you are ready to place your seed order or buy plants early when the selection is the greatest.

Consider including a few All-America Selections (AAS) winners. These plants have been “Tested Nationally & Proven Locally™” for their superior performance in home gardens and containers. Grow a few of these 2023 flower winners for a new look to some long-time favorites.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including the recently released Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition and Small Space Gardening. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s Garden Moment TV & radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.

