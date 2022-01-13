The first baby of 2022 born at Piedmont Newton Hospital got more than the usual welcome. Baby Emersyn, born on Jan. 1 at 2:08 p.m., received a special onsie and other baby items, thanks to donations from members of the Liberty Middle School FCCLA. Emersyn is shown here wearing her new FCCLA onsie and with mom and dad, Mindi and Jake Yeargin of Mansfield. Also shown are members of the Liberty Middle FCCLA at the time they visited the hospital to donate the baby items.
New Year baby at Piedmont Newton welcomed with special gifts
- From Staff Repeorts
-
- Updated
- 0
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- By Emma Tucker and Priya Krishnakumar, CNN
-
- 0
STATE OF THE STATE: Gov. Brian Kemp proposes more spending on education, health care, law enforcement
- By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- Donations pour in for Bob Saget's favorite charity
- Intentional killings of law enforcement officers reach 20-year high, FBI says
- HEALTH: Compression stockings to the rescue
- STATE OF THE STATE: Gov. Brian Kemp proposes more spending on education, health care, law enforcement
- Prince Andrew stripped of military titles and charities amid sex abuse lawsuit
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recommending $5K pay raise for state employees
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Bob Saget's family awaiting medical examiner's report on his cause of death
- Rockdale Public Schools employees to get retention bonus, vaccination incentive
- Public Health Department opens two new mass testing sites
- $43 million battery recycler to locate in Covington
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Rivian meeting draws residents seeking answers
- 3 sisters and 9 children identified as victims of the Philadelphia row house fire, family says
- Jeremy Kitchens
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Have you ever donated blood?
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
To find the closest location to donate blood, go to www.redcross.org/give-blood.html
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.