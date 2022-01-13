The first baby of 2022 born at Piedmont Newton Hospital got more than the usual welcome. Baby Emersyn, born on Jan. 1 at 2:08 p.m., received a special onsie and other baby items, thanks to donations from members of the Liberty Middle School FCCLA. Emersyn is shown here wearing her new FCCLA onsie and with mom and dad, Mindi and Jake Yeargin of Mansfield. Also shown are members of the Liberty Middle FCCLA at the time they visited the hospital to donate the baby items.

