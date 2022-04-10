New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for Covid-19, spokesperson says

HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southwesterly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, seen here on April 4, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, his press secretary said.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from a spokesperson.
"This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive," press secretary Fabien Levy said in the statement Sunday.
"At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week," the statement said. "He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well."
"While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely," Levy added.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December said most Covid-19 spread "occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after."
CNN's Sonia Moghe and Athena Jones contributed to this report.
