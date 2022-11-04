New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says her opponent and the GOP are being 'dishonest' about crime

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, here in New York City, on February 09, accuses her Republican opponent and the GOP of being "dishonest" about crime.

 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday accused Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin of using crime concerns as a cudgel to cynically attack her, but also acknowledged that the issue was rooted in sincere worries among the voters who will decide her political fate next week.

"We're dealing with people's feelings here. And I understand that. I'm a mother. You're hard-wired to care about your children and your family's safety. So voters need to know that we have a plan. We're working on this," Hochul said in an interview on "CNN This Morning," while again calling GOP plans to crackdown on crime while loosening gun laws "irrational."

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

Trending Videos