New York struggling to accommodate surge in migrants as Texas begins busing them to the city

New York is struggling to accommodate a surge in asylum seekers as Texas begins busing migrants to the city. Pictured is the New York City Council in session.

 The New York City Council

More migrants continued arriving in New York City Wednesday, a day after city officials took aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants detained at the border to the city as part of his campaign to draw attention to the influx of migrant crossing from Mexico.

New York City officials said intake centers are already overwhelmed with more than 4,000 people since a surge that began in May.

Recommended for you

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars.  Click for more.

CNN's Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos