New Zealand plans to outlaw smoking for the next generation so they will never be legally able to buy tobacco in the country.
Under proposed new legislation, the legal age of 18 for buying tobacco will be raised progressively, Associate Health Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall said at a news conference Thursday.
"We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we will make it an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth," she said. "People aged 14 when the law comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco."
The government plans to put the bill before Parliament in 2022 as part of a campaign to reduce the prevalence of smoking in the community to less than 5% by 2025.
According to government data, 13.4% of New Zealand's adult population are classified as smokers. That's down from 18.2% in 2011/12.
"Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand and causes one in four cancers," Verrall said. "Smoking related harm is particularly prevalent in our Māori, Pacific and low income communities."
Some 32% of Māori women smoke -- the country's highest rate, according to the ministry. The rate is 25% for Māori men.
Alongside the proposed law, the government will prioritize "practical support measures" for smokers to help them quit, Verrall added.
These include ensuring only products with very low nicotine levels can be manufactured, imported and sold, and tougher restrictions on tobacco advertising. There will also be a significant reduction in the number of shops that can sell tobacco products.
The legislation does not cover vaping, which remains popular among young people in New Zealand. A November report from the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ found nearly 20% of students vape daily, with 57% feeling it was having an adverse effect on their health.
Since 2008, the United States has seen a 30% increase in autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, a spike that comes on the heels of a steady incline since the early 1990s. Stacker has compiled a list of science-based explanations for the most recent spike. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.