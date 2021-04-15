NEWBORN — The little town of Newborn is once again celebrating a “little fish in a big way” with the return of the Hornyhead Fish Festival and Tournament.
After taking off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 35th festival will be held on the traditional date — the last Saturday of April, which this year falls on April 24.
The event, which is scaled down this year for safety reasons, includes a fishing tournament and festival with craft vendors, food and entertainment. The event is free, family friendly, social distanced and all outdoors.
The centerpiece of the festival — the fishing tournament for the prized hornyhead fish — is open to three age categories who will compete for the longest fish and the one that has the most horns.
The hornyhead, a small chubb mostly used for bait, appears in the springtime in local creeks and streams.
Registration for the tournament opens online April 17 at hornyheadfishfestival.com. Anglers may also register in person on tournament day after 8 a.m. Children’s category entries come with a free official cane pole, but they have to provide their own bait. The tournament closes at noon, and winners will be announced about 12:15 p.m.
Festival events will take place on the grounds of the Historic Newborn Schoolhouse on Ga. Highway 142. Food trucks will offer BBQ and other treats like boiled peanuts and sweets for sale. For the kids there will be games like Giant Jenga, hula hoop contests and more. Free parking is available across the highway from the school.
The Hornyhead Queen and her court will be crowned at noon.
All proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit Newborn Area Heritage Trust, whose mission is the historic preservation of the 1924 Newborn School Building.
Learn more about this historical building, available for rental as a venue for weddings, parties and performances, at newbornschoolhouse.org.
