COVINGTON — A Newton County jury last week convicted a Newborn man on charges of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Trea Megill Johnson was convicted Sept. 16 in the murder of Wintez Moody, 22, and the armed robbery of two other victims. A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster, and Johnson will be sentenced at a later date.
According to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, on Nov. 5, 2018, Johnson, who was 20 at the time, robbed two people at gunpoint after inviting them to his home in Newborn.
After the armed robbery, Johnson went to Moody’s home on Brookwood Drive and broke in using a brick to smash the glass back door. Moody called 911, and during the call identified Johnson as the intruder. A gun shot could then be heard on the 911 recording, followed by Moody telling the operator, “He shot me, he just shot me, I’m bleeding.”
Moody died due to the gunshot wound he sustained. During the investigation, it was discovered that Johnson and Moody had argued on social media and via text messages a few days prior to the murder. Johnson, while knowing that police were looking for him, ran for approximately two days from law enforcement and was apprehended in Kennesaw on Nov. 7 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Amber Dally, Assistant District Attorney Eliazette Johnson, Investigator Josh Shumate and Victim Advocate Director Leslie Smith. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office conducted the initial investigation with Investigator Jeff Alexander leading.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.