...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall
into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85
corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall
into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows
in the single digits and teens expected Saturday morning. In
addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds
of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide
adequate shelter for livestock. Leave your inside faucets
dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where
temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities
if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,
gloves and hats.
&&
COVINGTON — A Newborn man has been charged in connection with a September accident that claimed the life of a Mansfield woman.
William Joseph Clark, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding in the two-vehicle accident that took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of Blackwell’s Grocery Store on County Road 213. Killed in the accident was 27-year-old Brianna Megan Luti.
According to a report by the Georgia State Patrol, Clark was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram truck eastbound on County Road 213 when his vehicle struck the driver’s side of Luti’s 2014 Kia Sportage as she pulled into the roadway from the grocery story parking lot.
Luti died at the scene of the accident, and Clark suffered minor facial injuries. Clark was interviewed while in an ambulance at the accident scene. He reportedly told a GSP trooper that his accelerator had become stuck while he was driving, and he was unable to stop or control his truck.
A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was at the scene investigating a previous incident, told the trooper that he had captured some footage of Clark’s truck driving by the store on his body-worn camera. The deputy and trooper reviewed the video in the deputy’s patrol car, and the trooper reported that it appeared from the video that Clark’s truck was “going well beyond the posted speed limit,” which is 45 mph.
Clark was arrested and booked at the Newton County Detention Center on Dec. 15 and bonded out the next day.
