COVINGTON — A Newborn man has been charged in connection with a September accident that claimed the life of a Mansfield woman.

William Joseph Clark, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding in the two-vehicle accident that took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of Blackwell’s Grocery Store on County Road 213. Killed in the accident was 27-year-old Brianna Megan Luti.

