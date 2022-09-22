CONYERS — Carol and Donald Vaughn will soon have a new address to call home. Following a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony planned for Thursday, the Conyers couple will be handed the keys to the newest home constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc.

The new one-story home has been under construction for nearly a year in Olde Town Village, a community developed by Habitat for Humanity. Carol and Donald have worked alongside Habitat volunteers to bring the house to completion, investing hundreds of volunteer hours.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos