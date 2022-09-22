CONYERS — Carol and Donald Vaughn will soon have a new address to call home. Following a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony planned for Thursday, the Conyers couple will be handed the keys to the newest home constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc.
The new one-story home has been under construction for nearly a year in Olde Town Village, a community developed by Habitat for Humanity. Carol and Donald have worked alongside Habitat volunteers to bring the house to completion, investing hundreds of volunteer hours.
The Vaughns’ new home is the eighth constructed by the local Habitat chapter; three more Habitat homes are in the works for Olde Town Village.
Donald Vaughn, who is retired from Lithonia Lighting, is no stranger to the Habitat program. In fact, he was volunteering to build homes for others when Habitat board President Bob Harwood suggested that Vaughn apply for the next house. Vaughn did, and he said the application process went through “with flying colors.”
Since the Vaughns’ application was approved, Donald said he’s been working at the construction site “pretty much every day.” He and Carol, who is a school teacher, live in an apartment now, so they are looking forward to the expanded space of the new two-bedroom home with an open floor plan. Donald Vaughn said he’s especially excited about having a yard where he can do some outdoor work.
On Tuesday, Vaughn along with Harwood and Habitat project manager Sharon Jarrell were working to clear rocks from the yard in preparation for landscaping.
As part of the Habitat program, the sweat equity contributed by the Vaughns goes toward the purchase of the house. Once they close on the sale of the home, all mortgage payments are interest-free and go toward the costs of building new Habitat homes.
The three additional homes planned by Habitat are being funded through Community Improvement Grants administered by the state Department of Community Affairs. Owners have already been selected for those homes from an application pool of more than 100.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
