Several of Newton County’s newly elected officials took their oaths of office Dec. 21 during a ceremony at the Historic Courthouse.
Those sworn in included newcomers Dorothy Bailey-Butts as coroner, Alana Sanders as Board of Commissioners member from District 3, and Marcus Jordan as tax commissioner.
Those re-elected to new terms who took the oath of office included Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes, District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan and Sheriff Ezell Brown.
The oaths of office were administered by Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell, who was also re-elected to a new four-year term.
